Dior Lady Art Handbag Show Lands in Moscow

Dior has commissioned seven Russian artists to customize its Lady Dior bag for the exhibition in Moscow.

Lady Dior as seen by Michael
Lady Dior as seen by Michael Sailstorfer. Stefan Dotter/Courtesy of Dior

SHOW TIME: Dior is keeping up its steady pace of exhibitions with the opening in Moscow of another show dedicated to its Dior Lady Art project.

After stints in Shanghai, Düsseldorf, Milan, Tokyo and Berlin, the “Lady Dior As Seen By” exhibition is set to run at the Ruarts Foundation for contemporary art in the Russian capital from Saturday until Nov. 30.

It will feature interpretations of the Lady Dior handbag by Olympia Scarry, Recycle Group and Peter Lindbergh, alongside new works by Nevine Mahmoud, Cristina de Middel and Jim Goldberg.

The poster for the "Lady Dior As Seen By" exhibition in Moscow.
The poster for the “Lady Dior As Seen By” exhibition in Moscow. Courtesy of Dior

In addition, Dior has commissioned seven Russian artists to customize the bag: Daniil Antropov, Anastasia Prahova, 01001011 Studio, Alexander Yegorov, 0331C, Dasha Trofimova and Alexey Kiselev. In all, the Moscow exhibition will feature more than 90 works ranging from sculpture to photographs.

It coincides with another exhibition focused on the Dior Lady Art project currently taking place in Shenzhen. The “Art ‘N Dior” show opened on Sept. 25 and features works by leading contemporary Chinese artists.

The sixth edition of Dior Lady Art is due to be unveiled in Shanghai in November. It will feature the work of Manal Al Dowayan, Gisela Colón, Zhang Huan, Li Songsong, Johan Creten, Genieve Figgis, Gigisue, Antonin Hako, Leonhard Hurzlmeier, Yukimasa Ida, Daisuke Ohba and Lina Iris Viktor.

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

