Dior Lady Art Handbag Show Lands in Moscow

SHOW TIME: Dior is keeping up its steady pace of exhibitions with the opening in Moscow of another show dedicated to its Dior Lady Art project.

After stints in Shanghai, Düsseldorf, Milan, Tokyo and Berlin, the “Lady Dior As Seen By” exhibition is set to run at the Ruarts Foundation for contemporary art in the Russian capital from Saturday until Nov. 30.

It will feature interpretations of the Lady Dior handbag by Olympia Scarry, Recycle Group and Peter Lindbergh, alongside new works by Nevine Mahmoud, Cristina de Middel and Jim Goldberg.

The poster for the “Lady Dior As Seen By” exhibition in Moscow. Courtesy of Dior

In addition, Dior has commissioned seven Russian artists to customize the bag: Daniil Antropov, Anastasia Prahova, 01001011 Studio, Alexander Yegorov, 0331C, Dasha Trofimova and Alexey Kiselev. In all, the Moscow exhibition will feature more than 90 works ranging from sculpture to photographs.

It coincides with another exhibition focused on the Dior Lady Art project currently taking place in Shenzhen. The “Art ‘N Dior” show opened on Sept. 25 and features works by leading contemporary Chinese artists.

The sixth edition of Dior Lady Art is due to be unveiled in Shanghai in November. It will feature the work of Manal Al Dowayan, Gisela Colón, Zhang Huan, Li Songsong, Johan Creten, Genieve Figgis, Gigisue, Antonin Hako, Leonhard Hurzlmeier, Yukimasa Ida, Daisuke Ohba and Lina Iris Viktor.

