ORANGE BLOSSOM: Lady Gabriella Windsor, a member of the British Royal Family, wore a custom-made Luisa Beccaria bridal gown for her wedding to Thomas Kingston, held Saturday at Windsor Castle’s St. George’s Chapel.

Fitted at the front, the dress, which was developed at Luisa Beccaria’s couture atelier in Milan, revealed an eye-catching, voluminous back with a long train. Crafted from Valencienne lace in an ecru tone with subtle blush tones, the dress was layered with ribbons of flowers and buds. Featuring a see-through tulle neckline, punctuated by embroideries, the gown had sheer lace long sleeves enriched with embroideries for a 3D effect.

The bride matched the gown with a white tulle six-meter long veil paired with a diamond tiara, worn by her grandmother, the Princess of Greece, on her wedding day to Prince George, Duke of Kent, fourth son of King George V of England.

“I was so lucky to have my dream dress designed by Luisa Beccaria. She and her team are exceptional and I am thrilled with the stunning result of their craftsmanship,” said Lady Gabriella. “I have been in love with this brand for a long time!”

“The dress is the result of incredible team work carried out in our atelier to satisfy the desires of Lady Gabriella, interpreting the design in a contemporary way and the freshness that she embodies,” commented Beccaria, who designs the brand alongside her daughter Lucilla Bonaccorsi. “We created a traditional dress yet light and comfortable to wear, to enhance her elegance and ethereal figure.”

The Italian brand also designed the six dresses of the bridesmaids, who wore tulle and organza frocks showing floral motifs, as well as the ecru mikado suits of the page boys.