Lady Gaga Dazzles in Armani Privé at 2022 SAG Awards

In typical Lady Gaga fashion, the star continued her hot streak of fashion-forward red carpet looks at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The singer-actress wore a custom white strapless gown with a plunging neckline by Armani Privé, featuring sequined detailing on her chest. She also wore jewelry by Tiffany & Co.

She was styled by Sandra Amador and Tom Eerebout, both of whom also styled all her looks during her press tour for “House of Gucci” last fall.

The star was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for her playing Patrizia Reggiani in Ridley Scott’s drama “House of Gucci.”

Lady Gaga at the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

The movie depicts the events that led up to and the aftermath of Maurizio Gucci’s murder orchestrated by Reggiani, his ex-wife, in 1995. At the time, Maurizio was the head of the iconic Italian fashion house, which was founded by his grandfather Guccio Gucci.

Starring alongside Lady Gaga in the film were Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Salma Hayek and Al Pacino who play Patrizia Reggiani, Maurizio Gucci, Paolo Gucci, Rodolfo Gucci, Giuseppina “Pina” Auriemma and Aldo Gucci, respectively.

During her press tour, the actress was on a showstopping fashion tour throughout Europe and New York City while promoting the movie. Lady Gaga stepped out wearing pieces from some of the most iconic Italian fashion labels, including Valentino, Versace, Armani Privé and Gucci.

