Lady Gaga is getting in on the beauty game.

The Oscar-winning musician and actress revealed Tuesday her long awaited beauty brand, Haus Laboratories, on Instagram posting a video featuring herself and various models in graphic makeup.

The video included a voiceover by Gaga, who states: “The last thing the world needs is another beauty brand, but that’s too bad. They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but at Haus Laboratories we say beauty is how you see yourself. Your glam, your expression, your artistry. We want you to love yourself. Our house, your rules.”

With the video, the brand has created its own Instagram account, @hauslabs, with photos of Gaga and the models featuring captions that give more insight into the brand. “Our tools were designed with artistry and versatility in mind to inspire endless self-expression and reinvention,” one image caption states.

The brand is set to launch on July 15 on its web site.

