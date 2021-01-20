Lady Gaga chose an avant-garde look for her performance during President Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony.

The Oscar winner wore a custom Schiaparelli gown designed by Daniel Roseberry to sing the national anthem prior to Biden being sworn in as the 46th President of the United States. The dramatic, yet patriotic look combined a fitted navy cashmere jacket with a voluminous red silk skirt. Gaga embellished the look with a large gilded dove of peace brooch.

“As an American living in Paris, this ensemble is a love letter to the country I miss so dearly and to a performer whose artistry I have so long admired,” Roseberry wrote in a statement. “Maison Schiaparelli is honored to have this chance to dress the iconic Lady Gaga on this historic Inauguration Day. God bless Lady Gaga and God bless America.”

Social media users quickly reacted to Gaga’s performance and look, taking to Twitter to show their admiration for the singer.

Lady Gaga grabbing a golden mic to sing the national anthem in front of Mike Pence… yeah I’m printing and framing this pic.twitter.com/HvpK4oJlAr — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) January 20, 2021

lady gaga serving some hunger games symbolism is exactly what i needed today pic.twitter.com/1AZs6Wrk0Z — ًd (@magdasfc) January 20, 2021

Lady Gaga in Custom Schiaperelli??? Yes. My mother raised me right. pic.twitter.com/8Q9xtWypv5 — MOST TONY NOMINATED ONEHIT WONDER Jeremy O. Harris (@jeremyoharris) January 20, 2021

Can’t believe they turned a Lady Gaga concert into a presidential inauguration pic.twitter.com/856hHvtt0m — 回:nico nico nii (@nicomatica) January 20, 2021

why does the inauguration look like it was the coronation for lady gaga who’s just acceded the throne pic.twitter.com/TnhZMYz0Fy — matt (@itsgodgabitch) January 20, 2021

JLo and Lady Gaga both phenomenal. — Andrew Yang🧢🗽🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) January 20, 2021

lady gaga looking so radiant. i love her. pic.twitter.com/CTIaXpMwPx — alluregaga (@alluregagaa) January 20, 2021

