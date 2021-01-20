Lady Gaga Wears Custom Schiaparelli for Joe Biden Inauguration

Lady Gaga is greeted by President Joe Biden during Biden’s inauguration, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Jonathan Ernst/Pool Photo via AP)

Lady Gaga chose an avant-garde look for her performance during President Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony.

The Oscar winner wore a custom Schiaparelli gown designed by Daniel Roseberry to sing the national anthem prior to Biden being sworn in as the 46th President of the United States. The dramatic, yet patriotic look combined a fitted navy cashmere jacket with a voluminous red silk skirt. Gaga embellished the look with a large gilded dove of peace brooch.

“As an American living in Paris, this ensemble is a love letter to the country I miss so dearly and to a performer whose artistry I have so long admired,” Roseberry wrote in a statement. “Maison Schiaparelli is honored to have this chance to dress the iconic Lady Gaga on this historic Inauguration Day. God bless Lady Gaga and God bless America.”

Social media users quickly reacted to Gaga’s performance and look, taking to Twitter to show their admiration for the singer.

