Lady Gaga Drips in Molten Gold Metallics, Blood Stains and Edgy Outfits on First Night of Chromatica Ball Tour

Lady Gaga just kicked off her Chromatica Ball Summer Stadium Tour in Düsseldorf, Germany, channeling her music into a theatrical performance brimming with avant-garde fashion. Notably, two of the looks chosen by Gaga for the two-month tour are custom Alexander McQueen creations, which isn’t unexpected due to the 36-year-old singer’s affinity for the designer brand. Yet the two McQueen designs donned by Gaga during the Chromatica Tour couldn’t be more different, with one dripping in molten gold metallics and the other crafted with matte black leather and chunky crystals.

Lady Gaga performs on the opening night of The Chromatica Ball world tour on July 17, 2022, at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf, Germany. INSTARimages.com/Courtesy of Alexander McQueen

While performing her song “Babylon” during her 2022 tour debut, Gaga wore a metallic gold moiré McQueen outfit consisting of a sleeveless button-down collared shirt and high-waisted wide-leg trousers. She paired the two pieces with a coordinating gold moiré cropped jacket featuring statement shoulder pads and a large lapel, tying the button-up shirt into a cinched-waist crop top. For footwear, the singer wore a pair of matching gold boots, pulling together the monochrome look.

Another striking look included a leather and latex McQueen outfit she wore to perform “Stupid Love.” Gaga had on a cropped black biker jacket decorated with silver eyelets on the lapel paired with a black latex bodysuit featuring a crystal-embellished collar. The singer styled a matching crystal-embellished harness over the top, which added a dose of camp and glamour. Gaga coordinated the outfit with thigh-high black leather biker boots worn over black fishnet stockings.

Lady Gaga performs on the opening night of The Chromatica Ball world tour on July 17, 2022, at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf, Germany. INSTARimages.com/Courtesy of Alexander McQueen

Along with her McQueen looks, Lady Gaga wore several custom Gareth Pugh designs, including an archival piece from Pugh’s spring 2007 collection. She also wore an ethereal blood red gown by Topo Studio, which was deconstructed to reveal a Vex Latex bloodstain bodysuit. Concert blogger Toti Martinez captured the debut costumes on the Ticketoti Instagram account.