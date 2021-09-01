×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Prada, Theaster Gates Launch Experimental Design Lab

Fashion

Pucci Confirms Camille Miceli as Artistic Director

Fashion

Why Luxury Brands Are Sitting Out the Resale Market Boom

Lady Gaga Offers New Concert Experience, Chance for Fans to Receive Personalized Message

It's a partnership with global shopping and entertainment company Westfield.

Lady Gaga
"Love For Sale" will be available on Oct. 1. Courtesy

Lady Gaga fans will soon be able to see the Grammy Award winner in concert — virtually and through an in-person experience at Westfield, the shopping and entertainment company.

It’s to celebrate the drop of her new album, “Love for Sale,” the second collaborative project with Tony Bennett, out Oct. 1. Gaga is expected to perform jazz classics and songs off the duet-filled record.

“I love singing jazz music and am very excited for everyone to hear my new album with Tony Bennett, ‘Love for Sale,’” said Gaga in a statement. “I am grateful to Westfield for helping bring me and my performance to my fans across the world even when I can’t travel to them.”

The show is streaming online — at Live.westfied.com — and at 21 Westfield locations in 10 countries in the U.S., U.K. and Europe on Sept. 30, including Westfield Century City in Los Angeles and Westfield Garden State Plaza in New Jersey. Virtual viewers will be able to congregate in private online rooms in groups of up to six, while in-person attendees will be in what the company calls “Fan Zones” to watch together via media screens. Perks include accessing the album’s pre-sale and entering to win a personalized message from Gaga herself.

Related Galleries

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett
Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett Courtesy

Registration for the livestream opens today, while tickets to the “Fan Zones” will be available on Sept. 20. Proceeds will help support arts education through Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation, the nonprofit she launched with her mother, Cynthia Germanotta, and Exploring the Arts, the organization run by Bennett and wife Susan Benedetto.

“To partner with Lady Gaga, who is such an iconic and powerful force in the industry, is a huge opportunity for us to bring consumers together virtually and physically to launch her new album,” said Caroline Puechoultres, chief customer officer for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, in a statement. “Our network of destinations offers the power to bring people together and share in memorable experiences in partnership with artists and brands. The safety of our visitors to Westfield is of utmost importance to us, and as such, a wealth of measures are in place across all our centers including hand sanitizers and extra cleaning to help provide reassurance to our guests during these uncertain times. We are delighted to deliver this 360 Gaga experience to fans and customers, particularly at our newly branded centers and hope the public enjoy the experience.”

Westfield — which reaches more than 1 billion consumers each year, according to the company — is expected to expand to Spain, Germany and Austria.

Lady Gaga Offers New Concert Experience,

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Lady Gaga Offers New Concert Experience,

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Lady Gaga Offers New Concert Experience,

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Lady Gaga Offers New Concert Experience,

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Lady Gaga Offers New Concert Experience,

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Lady Gaga Offers New Concert Experience,

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Lady Gaga Offers New Concert Experience,

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Lady Gaga Offers New Concert Experience,

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Lady Gaga Offers New Concert Experience,

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Lady Gaga Offers New Concert Experience,

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Lady Gaga Offers New Concert Experience,

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Lady Gaga Offers New Concert Experience,

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Lady Gaga Offers New Concert Experience,

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Lady Gaga Offers New Concert Experience,

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Lady Gaga Offers New Concert Experience,

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Lady Gaga Offers New Concert Experience,

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Lady Gaga Offers New Concert Experience,

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Lady Gaga Offers New Concert Experience,

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Lady Gaga Offers New Concert Experience,

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Lady Gaga Offers New Concert Experience,

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Lady Gaga Offers New Concert Experience,

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Lady Gaga Offers New Concert Experience,

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Lady Gaga Offers New Concert Experience,

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Lady Gaga Offers New Concert Experience,

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Lady Gaga Offers New Concert Experience,

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Lady Gaga Offers New Concert Experience,

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Lady Gaga Offers New Concert Experience,

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Lady Gaga Offers New Concert Experience,

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Lady Gaga Offers New Concert Experience,

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Lady Gaga Offers New Concert Experience,

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Lady Gaga Offers New Concert Experience,

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Lady Gaga Offers New Concert Experience,

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Lady Gaga Offers New Concert Experience,

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Lady Gaga Offers New Concert Experience,

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Lady Gaga Offers New Concert Experience,

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Lady Gaga Offers New Concert Experience,

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Lady Gaga Offers New Concert Experience,

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad