Lady Gaga is teaming with the World Health Organization and Global Citizen for a global concert amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Oscar-winning singer and actress announced the concert during the WHO’s media briefing on Monday, where she also revealed that she’s helped raise $35 million from several global companies in the last week to benefit the organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

“We are all so very grateful to all of the health-care professionals across the country, around the world, who are on the frontlines of COVID-19,” she said. “This global pandemic is a catastrophe. I am so thankful to them and I am praying for those who are sick.”

The “One World: Together At Home” global special will include virtual performances and appearances by Lady Gaga, Elton John, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Chris Martin, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, John Legend, David Beckham, Idris Elba and more. The broadcast will be hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert and will be broadcast on April 18 at 8 p.m. on ABC, NBC, CBS and other international broadcasters.

The virtual concert is not meant to be a fundraiser, rather “where we need to tell the stories of and celebrate the frontline communities, health-care workers and their acts of kindness,” she said.

The singer also hopes the virtual concert will “celebrate and encourage the power of the human spirit.”

Read more here:

These Celebrities Are Donating to Fight the Coronavirus Pandemic

Social Distancing Hat Gains Popularity, Raises Funds Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Fashion Industry Leaders Raise Funds to Combat Coronavirus Pandemic

WATCH: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus