Lady Gaga Covers Italian and British Vogue Issues

Lady Gaga is on not one, but two Vogue covers this year.

Ahead of the release of her highly anticipated “House of Gucci” later this month, the singer covered Vogue Italia’s November issue and British Vogue’s December issue.

For Vogue Italia, Lady Gaga wore a custom look by Schiaparelli, which according to the publication took creative director Daniel Roseberry six weeks to make and took inspiration from a 1930s perfume bottle. The look featured silk taffeta sleeves that framed the black matte wool crepe dress in a cloud of gold lamé. To finish off the ensemble, Lady Gaga wore jewelry by Tiffany & Co. and Boucheron.

The singer’s cover for British Vogue featured an up-close shot of her face as she wears a pink cocoon cape by Valentino, which exuded an essence of a classic fashion magazine from the 1960s à la Twiggy, with a simple makeup look.

Both cover shoots were photographed by Steven Meisel and styled by British Vogue’s editor in chief, Edward Enninful.

Lady Gaga has worked very closely with both Roseberry and Pierpaolo Piccioli, Valentino’s creative director this year, wearing designs by both labels frequently. She wore custom looks by Schiaparelli at the presidential inauguration of Joe Biden in January, then again in September during the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala.

Lady Gaga has also been the face of Valentino’s Voce Viva fragrance.

In the issues, the singer discussed her second lead movie role in Ridley Scott’s “House of Gucci” as Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of the late Maurizio Gucci with Giles Hattersley. The murder drama follows the events that led up to and the aftermath of Maurizio Gucci’s murder orchestrated by Reggiani in 1995. At the time, Maurizio was the head of the iconic Italian fashion house, which was founded by his grandfather Guccio Gucci.

“It is three years since I started working on it, and I will be fully honest and transparent: I lived as [Reggiani] for a year and a half,” Lady Gaga told both publications. “And I spoke with an accent for nine months of that. I never broke. I stayed with her.”

“I only felt that I could truly do this story justice if I approached it with the eye of a curious woman who was interested in possessing a journalistic spirit so that I could read between the lines of what was happening in the film’s scenes,” she continued. “Meaning that nobody was going to tell me who Patrizia Gucci was. Not even Patrizia Gucci.”

Though the real Patrizia Gucci and Lady Gaga have never met, the former, who lives in Milan after being released from prison in 2016, apparently told an Italian reporter earlier this year that she was “annoyed” to hear the singer was playing her in the movie “without even having the foresight and sensitivity to come and meet [her].”

Last month, MGM Studios released a second official trailer and new movie posters ahead of the film’s scheduled Nov. 24 release.

