Lady Gaga Channels Gothic Vamp Glamour in Custom Velvet Bustier Dress for Dom Pérignon Collaboration Launch Party

Lady Gaga arrived at the Sheats-Goldstein Residence in Los Angeles on Thursday to celebrate her continued collaboration with Dom Pérignon, wearing a gothic vampire-inspired look.

To celebrate the launch of the champagne bottle, Lady Gaga wore a black plush velvet bustier cocktail dress with ruffled sleeves and a large bow detail. The custom piece was designed by Topo Studio.

Lady Gaga at Sheats Goldstein Residence on Oct. 20, 2022 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for Dom Pérignon

Topo Studio is founded by Natali Germanotta, who is Lady Gaga’s sister. This isn’t the first time the siblings have collaborated. Germanotta has created looks for Lady Gaga’s Las Vegas residency and her Chromatica Ball tour.

She rounded out the look with a pair of black ruched opera gloves, fishnet stockings and faux leather platform booties set on 8-inch heels from Pleaser Shoes.

Lady Gaga at Sheats Goldstein Residence on Oct. 20 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for Dom Pérignon

The musician accessorized with the Rondes de Nuit, a white-gold and diamond teardrop pendant from Parisian jeweler Chaumet’s “Josephine” collection.

The Haus Labs by Lady Gaga founder went dramatic with makeup. She selected a glossy pink lip and while she went for minimal face makeup, she complemented her gothic vamp look with heavy eye makeup, including black eyeliner heavily drawn around her lids and a smoky black and gray eyeshadow around her eyes. For hair, she styled it in a bun and parted it down the center, with face-framing strands.

The event held at Sheats-Goldstein unveiled Dom Pérignon and Lady Gaga’s new Dom Pérignon Rosé Vintage 2008 Lady Gaga Limited Edition bottle, exclusive for the holiday season. Lady Gaga’s partnership with Dom Pérignon began in March of 2021, when the brand first announced the collaboration, which also included a sculpture designed by Lady Gaga. The partnership also has a charitable component supporting Lady Gaga’s Born This Way foundation, which promotes youth mental health initiatives.