Lady Gaga Channels Gothic Vamp Glamour in Custom Velvet Bustier Dress for Dom Pérignon Collaboration Launch Party

The singer wore a dress from her sister Natali Germanotta's line, Topo Studio.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 20: Lady Gaga is seen as Dom Pérignon and Lady Gaga pursue their creative dialogue at Sheats Goldstein Residence on October 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Dom Pérignon)
Lady Gaga backstage at the MTV Video Music Awards 2010, Nokia Theatre, Los Angeles, USA. (Photo by PA Images via Getty Images)
Singer Lady GaGa arrives at the 53rd Annual Grammy Awards held at the Staples Center. (Photo by Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images)
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga attends the 86th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center.
Lady Gaga arrived at the Sheats-Goldstein Residence in Los Angeles on Thursday to celebrate her continued collaboration with Dom Pérignon, wearing a gothic vampire-inspired look.

To celebrate the launch of the champagne bottle, Lady Gaga wore a black plush velvet bustier cocktail dress with ruffled sleeves and a large bow detail. The custom piece was designed by Topo Studio.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 20: Lady Gaga is seen as Dom Pérignon and Lady Gaga pursue their creative dialogue at Sheats Goldstein Residence on October 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Dom Pérignon)
Lady Gaga at Sheats Goldstein Residence on Oct. 20, 2022 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for Dom Pérignon

Topo Studio is founded by Natali Germanotta, who is Lady Gaga’s sister. This isn’t the first time the siblings have collaborated. Germanotta has created looks for Lady Gaga’s Las Vegas residency and her Chromatica Ball tour.

She rounded out the look with a pair of black ruched opera gloves, fishnet stockings and faux leather platform booties set on 8-inch heels from Pleaser Shoes.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 20: Lady Gaga is seen as Dom Pérignon and Lady Gaga pursue their creative dialogue at Sheats Goldstein Residence on October 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Dom Pérignon)
Lady Gaga at Sheats Goldstein Residence on Oct. 20 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for Dom Pérignon

The musician accessorized with the Rondes de Nuit, a white-gold and diamond teardrop pendant from Parisian jeweler Chaumet’s “Josephine” collection.

The Haus Labs by Lady Gaga founder went dramatic with makeup. She selected a glossy pink lip and while she went for minimal face makeup, she complemented her gothic vamp look with heavy eye makeup, including black eyeliner heavily drawn around her lids and a smoky black and gray eyeshadow around her eyes. For hair, she styled it in a bun and parted it down the center, with face-framing strands.

The event held at Sheats-Goldstein unveiled Dom Pérignon and Lady Gaga’s new Dom Pérignon Rosé Vintage 2008 Lady Gaga Limited Edition bottle, exclusive for the holiday season. Lady Gaga’s partnership with Dom Pérignon began in March of 2021, when the brand first announced the collaboration, which also included a sculpture designed by Lady Gaga. The partnership also has a charitable component supporting Lady Gaga’s Born This Way foundation, which promotes youth mental health initiatives.

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

