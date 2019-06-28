Lady Gaga just made a surprise appearance alongside Donatella Versace celebrating the 50th anniversary at the Stonewall Inn, the venue of the uprising.

“You are the ultimate power and you have never been so visible. That rainbow is shining all around you…take that spotlight,” Gaga said, adorned in over-the-knee rainbow boots at the pop-up in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village called Stonewall Day.

“I surrender to all hatred.…I will kill it with kindness.”

Donatella Versace told the crowd at the event, which included Bravo host Andy Cohen, that she was the first person her brother, the late Gianni Versace, came out to and if a girl in the south of Italy can accept it without question then everyone can.

Also among the many in attendance were Whoopi Goldberg and Alicia Keys.