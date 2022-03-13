Lady Gaga Wears Gucci at 2022 Critics’ Choice Awards

Lady Gaga is combining her avant garde style with old Hollywood glamour for the 2022 Critics’ Choice Awards.

The Oscar-winning musician attended Sunday night’s awards ceremony from London wearing a striking dress from Gucci. The look consisted of an open, avant garde bustier paired with black lace sleeves and a gold, crystal embellished skirt with a dramatic train. The dress is a reimagined version of a look presented in the design house’s spring 2022 ready-to-wear collection.

This is Lady Gaga’s second standout look of the day. The musician-actress attended the 2022 BAFTAs in London wearing a custom velvet green Ralph Lauren dress designed with a plunging neckline and dramatic train. According to Ralph Lauren, the dress took over 150 hours to make by hand and used roughly 50 meters of velvet and silk taffeta.

Lady Gaga at the 2022 Critics’ Choice Awards Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

She is nominated for Best Actress for her role in Ridley Scott’s “House of Gucci.” The film also received a nomination for Best Supporting Actor for Jared Leto.

The musician-actress won her first Critics’ Choice Award in 2019 when she won Best Actress for her role in “A Star Is Born.”

Lady Gaga’s Gucci dress is fitting for the occasion and follows her practice of wearing looks from the design house and other Italian labels during the press tour for “House of Gucci.” Other than Gucci, Lady Gaga dazzled in looks by Versace and Armani during the press tour.

READ MORE HERE:

All the Red Carpet Looks at the 2022 Critics’ Choice Awards

HoYeon Jung Stuns in Louis Vuitton at the 2022 Critics’ Choice Awards

The Red Carpet Looks at the 2022 BAFTAs

Zadrian Smith and Sarah Edmiston on Ariana DeBose’s ‘Classic Americana’ Style