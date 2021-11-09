×
A Closer Look at Lady Gaga’s ‘House of Gucci’ London Premiere Dress

The Oscar-winning singer and actress looked to Gucci’s spring 2022 ready-to-wear collection for the film’s first premiere.

Lady Gaga in Gucci at the
Lady Gaga at the London premiere of "House of Gucci" Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Lady Gaga is giving a nod to “House of Gucci” with her red carpet look.

The Oscar-winning singer and actress attended the highly anticipated film’s London premiere Tuesday night in a dramatic look from Gucci’s spring 2022 ready-to-wear collection, which debuted on Hollywood Boulevard just a week ago. The collection itself, with its lavish gowns and suits, was inspired by Hollywood and costume design.

Lady Gaga’s look is a purple draped maxidress in a silk chiffon with a flowing cape that she whirled around on the red carpet. She paired the look with sheer, crystal-detailed opera gloves and sheer lace, thigh-high socks worn with black platform boots.

Lady Gaga in Gucci at the House of Gucci London Premiere
Lady Gaga at the London premiere of “House of Gucci.” Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

She wore the Gucci dress with a rock-‘n’-roll-inspired beauty look, which consisted of blunt bangs and a black and purple smokey eye.

Lady Gaga was joined on the red carpet by the film’s star-studded cast, including Adam Driver, Salma Hayek, Jared Leto and Jeremy Irons.

“House of Gucci” is a dramatized version of the real-life events surrounding the Gucci family, specifically the 1995 murder of Maurizio Gucci, who was the last of the Gucci family to run the design house. Gucci was killed by a hitman hired by his ex-wife, Patrizia Reggiani, who served 16 years in prison for the crime.

The film stars Lady Gaga as Reggiani, Driver as Maurizio Gucci, Leto as Paolo Gucci (Maurizio Gucci’s cousin), Irons as Rodolfo Gucci (Maurizio Gucci’s father) and Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci (Maurizio Gucci’s uncle).

“House of Gucci” will hit theaters on Nov. 24.

