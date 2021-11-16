A Closer Look at Lady Gaga’s ‘House of Gucci’ Press Tour Outfits

Lady Gaga never ceases to amaze when it comes to both red carpet and street style.

The singer-actress has been on a showstopping fashion tour throughout Europe and New York City while promoting her upcoming movie “House of Gucci,” directed by Ridley Scott. Lady Gaga has stepped out wearing pieces from some of the most iconic Italian fashion labels, including Valentino, Versace and Gucci, among others, with the help of her stylists Sandra Amador and Tom Eerebout.

The award-winning singer attended the film’s London premiere in a dramatic look from Gucci’s spring 2022 ready-to-wear collection, which debuted in its Love Parade on Hollywood Boulevard earlier this month. The collection itself, with its lavish gowns and suits, was inspired by Hollywood and costume design.

Lady Gaga at the World premiere of the film “House of Gucci ” in London. Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Lady Gaga’s look was a purple draped maxidress in a silk chiffon with a flowing cape that she whirled around on the red carpet. She paired the look with sheer, crystal-detailed opera gloves and sheer lace, thigh-high fishnets worn with black platform boots.

While in London on Nov. 10, she wore a head-to-toe look by Gucci, pairing a logo cape with a matching logo dress from the label’s fall 2021 collection. She topped off the look with a metallic Gucci bag, sky-high beige platform boots and aviators.

That night, Lady Gaga slipped out of her Gucci ensemble and changed into a brown cutout dress by Et Ochs from its spring 2022 collection for a night out in London.

The next day, the singer wore a white, knee-length coat from Celine’s fall 2021 collection, metallic pumps and a Hermès Birkin bag to match.

To round out her outfits in London, Lady Gaga wore a head-to-toe look by Alexander McQueen from the label’s spring 2022 collection. The outfit featured a cutout, embellished black blazer dress with matching jeweled tights.

When the star arrived in Italy on Nov. 13, she continued her hot streak of fashion-forward outfits by wearing a leopard, long-sleeve mock neck midi dress by Valentino, pairing the look with metallic pumps, gold hoops and a white bag also from the Italian fashion house.

Later on, she changed into another head-to-toe look by Valentino, wearing a beige coat dress paired with platform pumps and white sunglasses as she held a large bouquet of flowers.

For the Milan premiere of “House of Gucci,” Lady Gaga wore a custom red gown by Versace that featured a corset top with lace-up detailing and a form-fitting skirt with a high thigh slit on the left. She wore matching red platform pumps, jewelry by Tiffany & Co. and styled her hair in a half-updo. The star’s makeup was a bold, smokey eye and finished with a nude lip.

Lady Gaga at the “House of Gucci” premiere in Milan. AP

Earlier this week, the singer arrived in New York City to continue her press tour for the movie. On Monday, Lady Gaga stepped out in a head-turning, metallic silver oversize trench coat dress by Lanvin. That night, she changed into a black, one-shoulder cutout black dress by Valentino for an appearance on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

Lady Gaga at “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” promoting “House of Gucci” in New York City. RW/MediaPunch/IPx

Starring alongside Lady Gaga in “House of Gucci” are Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Salma Hayek and Al Pacino play Patrizia Reggiani, Maurizio Gucci, Paolo Gucci, Rodolfo Gucci, Giuseppina “Pina” Auriemma and Aldo Gucci, respectively.

The film depicts the events that led up to and the aftermath of Maurizio Gucci’s murder orchestrated by Reggiani, his ex-wife, in 1995. At the time, Maurizio was the head of the iconic Italian fashion house, which was founded by his grandfather Guccio Gucci.

MGM Studios’ “House of Gucci” is set to premiere in theaters Nov. 24.

