Friday's Digital Daily: November 12, 2021

Lady Gaga Goes Red Hot in Versace for ‘House of Gucci’ Milan Premiere

The singer-actress has been serving all the best style looks ahead of the release of the murder drama.

Lady Gaga poses for photographers during
Lady Gaga at the 'House of Gucci' premiere in Milan, Italy. AP

Lady Gaga is continuing her hot streak — literally — of fashion-forward red carpet style for the “House of Gucci” press tour.

The singer-actress led the way at the Milan premiere for the upcoming murder drama in a custom red gown by Versace that featured a corset top with lace-up detailing and a formfitting skirt with a high thigh slit on the left. She wore matching red platform pumps, jewelry by Tiffany & Co. and styled her hair in a half-updo. The star’s makeup was a bold, smokey eye and finished with a nude lip.

She was styled by Sandra Amador and Tom Eerebout. The former has worked with other stars such as Maggie Gyllenhaal and Chloë Grace Moretz.

That night, Lady Gaga posed for pictures and waved at fans as it drizzled in Milan. She posted a video on her Instagram Story of people cheering as she blew kisses and embraced the raindrops, captioning it “Rain on Me Milan!” in reference to her 2020 hit song with Ariana Grande.

Lady Gaga poses for photographers during a photocall for the film 'House of Gucci', in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (Gian Mattia D'Alberto/LaPresse via AP)
Lady Gaga at the ‘House of Gucci’ premiere in Milan, Italy. AP

Earlier this week, the award-winning singer also attended the film’s London premiere Tuesday night in a dramatic look from Gucci’s spring 2022 ready-to-wear collection, which debuted in its Love Parade on Hollywood Boulevard last week. The collection itself, with its lavish gowns and suits, was inspired by Hollywood and costume design.

Lady Gaga’s look was a purple draped maxidress in a silk chiffon with a flowing cape that she whirled around on the red carpet. She paired the look with sheer, crystal-detailed opera gloves and sheer lace, thigh-high fishnets worn with black platform boots.

Starring alongside Lady Gaga are Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Salma Hayek and Al Pacino play Patrizia Reggiani, Maurizio Gucci, Paolo Gucci, Rodolfo Gucci, Giuseppina “Pina” Auriemma and Aldo Gucci, respectively. The movie is directed by Ridley Scott.

“House of Gucci” depicts the events that led up to and the aftermath of Maurizio Gucci’s murder orchestrated by Reggiani, his ex-wife, in 1995. At the time, Maurizio was the head of the iconic Italian fashion house, which was founded by his grandfather Guccio Gucci.

MGM Studios’ “House of Gucci” is set to premiere in theaters Nov. 24.

READ MORE HERE: 

A Closer Look at Lady Gaga’s ‘House of Gucci’ London Premiere Dress

Lady Gaga Covers Italian and British Vogue Issues

All the Red Carpet Looks at the ‘House of Gucci’ London Premiere

