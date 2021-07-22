Schiaparelli is bringing back Lady Gaga’s oversized bird brooch from President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

The design house announced on Thursday it is releasing the large gilded dove of peace brooch Lady Gaga wore to sing the national anthem at the presidential inauguration to benefit her Born This Way Foundation, a charitable organization that provides mental health support to young people.

“Like so many of us, I have been inspired by Lady Gaga and her Born This Way Foundation for years,” said Schiaparelli creative director Daniel Roseberry in a statement. “Her inauguration performance, and the symbolic Dove Brooch, is a milestone in the history of this Maison and in my life. It is with great pride that we are able to contribute to Gaga’s foundation and the remarkable work it has done in the lives of young people everywhere, moving them toward more freedom, kindness and love.”

Lady Gaga attended the inauguration in a custom, avant-garde look by Schiaparelli. She wore the dove brooch attached to a fitted navy cashmere jacket that was paired with a voluminous red skirt.

The dove is one of Schiaparelli’s most well-known motifs. Founding designer Elsa Schiaparelli used the symbol in many of her designs after being inspired by the artists of the dada and cubism movements. According to the design house, Schiaparelli left for the U.S. during World War II wearing a dove brooch pinned to her suit.

The Schiaparelli Dove Brooch is available in three sizes ranging in price from $790 to $2,150. The accessory is available to purchase through the design house and at Bergdorf Goodman and Dover Street Market. All proceeds will benefit Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation.

