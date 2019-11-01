Lady Gaga is stepping back in front of the camera.

The Oscar-winner will star in an upcoming film on the Gucci family dynasty, taking on the role of Patrizia Reggiani. Reggiani is the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci, grandson of the Italian fashion house’s founder, Guccio Gucci. The film will be directed by Ridley Scott.

According to Variety, Reggiani gained notoriety in the Nineties when she was tried and convicted for hiring a hit man to kill her ex-husband, who was shot outside his Milan office. Gucci was the last of the family to run the fashion label, having resigned as chairman and selling his 50 percent stake in the company for $100 million two years prior, according to WWD’s 1995 obituary on Gucci.

Reggiani had served 16 years in prison for the murder and was released in 2016. In a 2014 interview with Italy’s La Repubblica, she stated it was her desire to work for Gucci once out of jail.

“I still feel like a Gucci, the most Gucci of all,” she said. Since being released from prison, she has reportedly worked as a jewelry design consultant in Italy.

Gaga’s role in the film is her first since starring in the 2018 film “A Star Is Born,” where she won an Academy Award for best original song for “Shallow” and was nominated for best actress.

More details on the upcoming film have yet to be revealed.

