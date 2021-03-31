Several days after celebrating her 35th birthday, Lady Gaga has new cause for a toast: the singer and actress is partnering with Dom Pérignon.

The luxury Champagne brand announced the linkup — which is described as an “artistic venture” — today with a teaser image of the campaign. The forthcoming collaboration will include limited-edition bottle designs and a sculpture designed by Gaga. The partnership, which launches April 6, also has a charitable component: supporting Lady Gaga’s Born This Way foundation, which promotes youth mental health initiatives.

Last week, she also unveiled “The Studio by Klarna x Haus Labs” in Los Angeles, a creative hub for her cosmetics brand, Haus Laboratories.

Lady Gaga is on set in Italy where she’s filming the much anticipated “House of Gucci,” directed by Ridley Scott and costarring Adam Driver. The actress stars in the film as Maurizio Gucci‘s ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani, who hired a hit man to murder Gucci in 1995.

The movie, slated for release later this fall, is based on former WWD Milan bureau chief Sara Gay Forden’s book “The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour and Greed.” Gaga has been photographed on and off set in recent weeks donning outfits by designers including Celine and Max Mara, giving fans a sartorial preview of what to expect when the film finally debuts.

More From WWD:

Breaking Down Lady Gaga’s and Adam Driver’s Approaches to Style for ‘House of Gucci’

WWD Report Card: There Is Only One Lady Gaga

Meet Dispo Cofounder and Sports Illustrated Rookie Model Natalie Mariduena

Lady Gaga Wears Custom Schiaparelli for Biden Inauguration