Ralph Lauren Opens New Flagship, First Hospitality Experience in Milan

Gucci Returns to Show in Milan, Faces Markets With Creativity, Retail-First Approach

EXCLUSIVE: Naomi Osaka Joins VS Collective, Talks Mental Health, Fashion and Serena Williams on Victoria’s Secret Podcast

Lady Gaga Wears Custom Armani Privé at ‘House of Gucci’ New York Premiere

The Oscar winner joined the film’s cast for the latest premiere wearing another standout look.

Lady Gaga continued her red carpet winning streak at the latest premiere of “House of Gucci.”

The Oscar winner wore a custom Armani Privé gown at the New York City event Tuesday night. The singer-actress wore a black velvet halter gown with pois d’esprit tulle and crystals accented with a bow. Lady Gaga paired the look with Tiffany & Co. jewelry, a smokey eye and a red lip. Jared Leto also had a high-fashion moment at the film’s premiere, wearing a velvet, mustard-hued suit and a fur jacket from Gucci’s fall 2021 ready-to-wear collection.

Lady Gaga joined the film’s cast on the red carpet, including Leto, Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons and the film’s director, Ridley Scott.

Her Armani Privé gown comes after several other high-fashion looks she’s worn throughout the “House of Gucci” press tour. She started off at the film’s London premiere wearing a purple draped dress from Gucci’s spring 2022 rtw collection, which debuted in the design house’s Love Parade on Hollywood Boulevard earlier this month. She paired the look with sheer, crystal-detailed opera gloves and sheer lace, thigh-high fishnets worn with black platform boots.

She then wore a custom Versace gown at the film’s Milan premiere later that week, wearing a dress designed with a corset top with lace-up detailing and a form-fitting skirt with a thigh-high slit.

Lady Gaga has worn other standout looks during the “House of Gucci” press tour from designers like Valentino, Celine, Alexander McQueen, Lanvin and Et Ochs.

“House of Gucci” is a dramatized version of the real-life events surrounding the Gucci family, focusing on the murder of Maurizio Gucci in 1995, who was killed by a hitman hired by his ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani. Reggiani served 16 years in prison for the crime. The film hits theaters on Nov. 24.

