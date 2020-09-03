Calling all creatives.

Lady Gaga’s Born This Way is reaching out to visual artists across the U.S. to help create a Get Out the Vote campaign for the November election.

Launched in partnership with Stacey Bendet’s new professional network, Creatively, the initiative will ask creatives from designers and animators to photographers and illustrators to design the social-first campaign.

The goal is to get out the vote for the November election to elect candidates “who will help build a kinder, braver and more just world,” according to the contest’s organizers.

All design submissions will be spotlighted on Creatively, and one grand prize winner will take home $10,000 for their commissioned work, with two finalists each receiving $2,500.

Designers should submit their creative work through the Creatively app or web site (creatively.life). The deadline is Sept. 24.

Born This Way, whose youth-focused programs and campaigns are designed to increase access to resources, drive action and build community, will reveal the winner and finalists the week of Sept. 28 and the campaign will run during October through Election Day.

According to the Born This Way and Creatively organizers, the judges are looking for work that explores themes of what it means to show up for your community and raise your voice as a radical act of kindness. Submissions can be photo-, live-action, animation or type-driven; still or animated; black and white or colorful. All should inspire people to do one of the kindest things one can for one’s communities: vote. All submissions should be final creative — not proposals, mood boards or concept draft. They need to be designed for a social audience.

Launched in May, Creatively is a free professional network for creatives of all disciplines, ranging from art and fashion to media and entertainment to marketing and advertising and beyond. It aims to help creatives spotlight their portfolios and connect with one another to find job opportunities.

Creatively was cofounded by Bendet, chief executive officer of Alice + Olivia. Bendet serves as creative director for Creatively alongside ceo Greg Gittrich.

Bendet said she first became associated with Lady Gaga’s Born This Way through their shared public relations firm. “We’re so excited to work with Born This Way Foundation on this important Get Out the Vote campaign,” Bendet said. “We really connected with the foundation’s focus on kindness and its mission to inspire others to help build a kinder, braver world. That aligns directly with our goals for empowerment and opportunity at Creatively.”

Asked why she wanted Creatively to get behind the election and this particular initiative, Bendet, said, “With the election fast-approaching, we both felt civic participation and holding our communities to a higher standard was critically important to our missions. Our hope is that by calling on all creatives across the country to design this campaign, we inspire more people to get out to the polls or vote from using using absentee ballots in November.”

She said that Born This Way’s team will be judging and selecting the winning submission and two finalists. Creatively will fund the prize. She noted that she is planning things to promote the winning artwork at Alice + Olivia. They plan to print the winning design on a T-shirt that will be exclusively available for a short period of time in the run-up to the election.