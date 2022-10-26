Laetitia Casta Fronts Roland Mouret Resort Campaign

VA VA VOOM: French actress and model Laetitia Casta is the face of the Roland Mouret resort 2023 campaign, slated to drop online today.

Founder and co-creative director Mouret stated that Casta was the only woman who could transmit “the heritage, future, strength and vulnerability “of this “important new chapter.”

“[She] is an icon for so many deserved reasons, but I am most drawn to her depth of spirit and real understanding of what it means to be a woman,” he continued.

In the images shot by British photographer Harley Weir in Paris, Casta wears a short-sleeved dress with a dramatic curved neckline in a fuchsia pink knit mermaid style, and a chocolate-colored ruched minidress, in a series of sensual visuals which will appear online and on social media.

The collection, the first since the brand was purchased by Han Chong’s SP Collection, is rife with Mouret’s signature curves and cutouts while providing versatile wardrobe options the French designer described as addressing a need for “versatility and consistency — pieces that aren’t trend driven and which are designed to be adaptable to her life and made to be worn and reworn.”

It dropped online on the Roland Mouret website as well as retailers on- and offline, such as MyTheresa, Net-a-porter, Bergdorf Goodman and other key department stores.

Mouret deemed the resort lineup “a very special collection for [him] — it’s one which looks to [his] past in order to influence a newer and modern approach to dressing.”

SP Collection’s chief executive officer Han Chong described this campaign as a “very poignant” debut for the revived brand and part of the newly minted group’s desire to “build a visual language that was reflective of the way the collections speak to a modern customer.”

While Casta is rarely on runways these days, the 44-year-old model has appeared in recent years in ads for Saint Laurent, Valentino and Jacquemus.