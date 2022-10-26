×
Business

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Business

The Word on Tommy

Fashion

Michael Burke Delves Into the Psychology, and Craft, of Luxury

Laetitia Casta Fronts Roland Mouret Resort Campaign

The French actress and veteran model was captured in sensual poses by Harley Weir for the London-based brand's reboot.

Laetitia Casta Roland Mouret Resort 2023
Veteran French model Laetitia Casta is the face of Roland Mouret's resort collection. Harley Weir/Courtesy of Roland Mouret

VA VA VOOM: French actress and model Laetitia Casta is the face of the Roland Mouret resort 2023 campaign, slated to drop online today.

Founder and co-creative director Mouret stated that Casta was the only woman who could transmit “the heritage, future, strength and vulnerability “of this “important new chapter.”

“[She] is an icon for so many deserved reasons, but I am most drawn to her depth of spirit and real understanding of what it means to be a woman,” he continued.

In the images shot by British photographer Harley Weir in Paris, Casta wears a short-sleeved dress with a dramatic curved neckline in a fuchsia pink knit mermaid style, and a chocolate-colored ruched minidress, in a series of sensual visuals which will appear online and on social media.

The collection, the first since the brand was purchased by Han Chong’s SP Collection, is rife with Mouret’s signature curves and cutouts while providing versatile wardrobe options the French designer described as addressing a need for “versatility and consistency — pieces that aren’t trend driven and which are designed to be adaptable to her life and made to be worn and reworn.”

It dropped online on the Roland Mouret website as well as retailers on- and offline, such as MyTheresa, Net-a-porter, Bergdorf Goodman and other key department stores.

Mouret deemed the resort lineup “a very special collection for [him] — it’s one which looks to [his] past in order to influence a newer and modern approach to dressing.”

SP Collection’s chief executive officer Han Chong described this campaign as a “very poignant” debut for the revived brand and part of the newly minted group’s desire to “build a visual language that was reflective of the way the collections speak to a modern customer.”

While Casta is rarely on runways these days, the 44-year-old model has appeared in recent years in ads for Saint Laurent, Valentino and Jacquemus.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

