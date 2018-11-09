CORSICAN ZEST: There won’t be milk and cookies for Father Christmas at Laetitia Casta’s house.

“It’s a Corsican tradition — I put out a mandarin and a glass of red wine,” said the French cinema star, breaking into smile. “A bit of comfort after the difficult voyage.”

The Boucheron brand ambassador was on hand for a ribbon-snipping ceremony to inaugurate the Christmas windows for Printemps, along with the Paris department store’s director Paolo De Cesare and Boucheron chief executive Hélène Poulit-Duquesne.

Before adding her touch to the annual rite of festivity and glamour on the Boulevard Haussmann, Casta reflected on the season from a velvet sofa several flights above the street.

“For me it’s an important holiday, even as an adult, I still want to believe in it,” she said. “I want the people around me that I love to be comfortable and happy – I make sure they have a wonderful evening.” The food, table setting and dressing up are central to her approach.

Notable memories?

First Christmas celebrations with her children.

“It’s pretty magical and reminds us of when we were little…it’s all the stories we tell during Christmas time,” she said.

“The best moment for children is when they count down the days — in fact, school teachers say it’s the worst time for schools because the kids are no longer present. They’re thinking of one thing, and that’s Christmas, Christmas, Christmas,” she laughed.

Executives at Printemps, meanwhile, have been doing the same, but for nearly a year now, said Paolo De Cesare, chief executive officer of the Qatari-owned department store chain. He likens the window dressing period to a theater production.

“The core is really the story…the story of a Christmas and for us it’s like a theater production,” he said. “Ten windows and each of them gives a different topic of the story and it’s almost a year of work.” The executive took a moment to talk shop from a restaurant table under the historic, stained-glass dome of the store.

This year, Printemps sent its characters Jules and Violette on hunt for Father Christmas that takes them to fantasy worlds including mushrooms, deserts and the Antarctic.

“Every one of these places is absolutely magic and crazy—they don’t find him but they find some signs that he passed there,” added De Cesare.

“Guess what? At the end, after going through this universe, and so on, they find him—in Printemps because he was in Printemps giving the most beautiful presents.” He grinned.

Brand partnerships help boost the operation, geared toward the 10 million people passing in front of the windows, according to the executive.

“The brand contributes to the story and it becomes a, let’s say, a mega event that we would not be able to do,” he said. This year, the store teamed up with Marni, Häagen Dazs, Canada Goose, Ugg and Dyson, in addition to Boucheron.

With the high jeweler, Printemps found a partner of similar age—both were founded in the mid Nineteenth Century; Boucheron is celebrating its 160th anniversary this year.

“We grew up together in Paris. They have beautiful animal themes, so we shared this vision of bringing nature and animals together,” the executive said.

“The house is doing very well in our store,” he added.

To reinforce its digital reach, the department store brought in more influencers and bloggers this year—a space was cordoned off for them next to the photographers box in front of the window-unveiling ceremony out on the street.

“We now work on a regular basis with influencers, with bloggers because we believe they bring a new way of communicating and they talk to a different audience… so you may have seen bloggers going through the store, much more than before,” he said. For the first time, the store is also launching a donation program with Rose-Up, an association focused on improving the quality of life for women with cancer, asking customers to contribute 50 euro cents toward building an apartment for the cause.

After a quick scan of his phone to check the latest U.S. stock market figures, the executive cited strong momentum in global consumption and robust tourist flows from Asia to Europe as reason for his optimism for the upcoming holiday season. Despite a difficult September—retailers across France suffered from unusually warm weather—he is sticking with a sales growth target for the year of between 6 and 8 percent. The unseasonal weather drove home the point that retailers need to keep apparel in stores longer into the seasons, in De Cesare’s view.

“We need to maintain more the seasonal apparel based on the weather, not the calendar because, guess what, it’s not the first of January that you finish with winter and begin spring,” he said.

“Between professionals, there is a discussion on how do you change your offer now that the seasons are changing,” he added.

Down on the boulevard in front of the store, the weather was appropriately chilly. Behind a curtain, pink butterflies flapped; Jules was being spirited away by a giant insect while Violette, dressed in a Sherlock Holmes-style cape, waved a magnifying glass over a sea of pink flowers dotted with perfume bottles.

Casta emerged from a town car for the ceremony dressed in a long coat and a short vegan leather dress from Nanushka with snaps winding down the front. An intricate diamond-encrusted fern necklace from Boucheron floated off of her collarbone.

Nearly a year into her partnership with Boucheron, Casta said she has learned to appreciate the high jeweler’s craftsmanship and understand the work behind the pieces. Earlier in the day, she had worn a chunkier diamond necklace from the Serpent Bohème line, paired with a black blouse and crushed velvet Saint Lauren trousers.

“Above all, it’s the idea of being relaxed, even wearing a piece like this,” she said, reaching up to touch the necklace.

Casta may be famous for incarnating French style but she said she feels more like a citizen of the world, citing extensive travels since the age of 15.

“I don’t believe so much in this idea of the French touch, I think more about the idea of the freedom of individuals, when you free yourself of other people’s judgment, it allows for more creative possibilities—in daily life, in how you want to dress, you can be more daring,” she said. The actress features in a film directed by Nils Tavernier about a rural postmaster in the Nineteenth Century, showing in France later this month, as well as a film directed by her husband Louis Garrel, to be released in December. She is also acting in a thriller television series called “An Island,” playing the role of a mermaid who seeks revenge for the planet by hunting men that failed to respect the environment—themes of feminine power and nature.

“It’s nature that’s rebelling, the feminine instinct that awakens and becomes cruel, actually,” she said, with a glint in her eyes and a mischievous smile.