Monday's Digital Daily: October 17, 2022

Lafayette 148 Launches Aspen 148 for Winter Escapism

The 40-piece collection combines the house codes with Aspen's cold-weather style.

A look from Aspen 148.
A look from Aspen 148. courtesy shot

Lafayette 148 has launched the Aspen 148 collection, which weaves the house codes of luxurious materials and versatility with Aspen’s cold-weather style.

The 40-piece collection features down-filled ski-inspired jackets, quilted nylon skirts, mohair-cashmere crystalline intarsia knitwear, statement ponchos, shearling coats and balaclavas, as well as hats, boots and mittens.

A look from Aspen 148.

The collection, introduced Monday, is designed to take the customer from the ski chalet to the summit and back again.

Retail prices range from $198 for swimwear to $8,998 for outerwear. The capsule features a cashmere mohair wool hand-knit Fair Isle poncho for $1,498, and a silk mohair raglan blouson sleeve sweater for $1,998. Aspen 148 also offeers a shearling and quilted down collarless vest for $1,998, a wool cashmere snowflake crewneck sweater for $1,298, a long hair shearling reversible double-breasted overcoat for $8,998, and brushed leather and learning lace-up lug sole boots for $898.

The capsule is being sold on lafayette148ny.com, as well as Lafayette 148’s two stores stores in New York (Greene Street and Madison Avenue), and stores in Manhasset, New York; Short Hills, New Jersey; McLean, Virginia, and Toronto.

A look from Aspen 148.

“Aspen’s rich contemporary arts program and alpine lifestyle makes it an annual congregation for so many of our community over the holiday season,” said creative director Emily Smith. “The capsule collection is an homage to that community, and the women who live and vacation there, a sartorial celebration of winter escapism, whoever you are, whatever you’re doing.”

An image from Aspen 148

The capsule is part of the resort 2023 collection.

Overall, Lafayette 148 has 28 freestanding stores in the U.S. and China, and the namesake collection is sold in special stores and luxury department stores throughout the world.

