Lafayette 148 Opens First Canadian Freestanding Store in Toronto

Hanging shelves display the Lafayette 148 Made in Italy accessories collection of bags and footwear.

The new Lafayette 148 boutique in
The new Lafayette 148 boutique in Toronto. STEPHEN WELSTEAD

Lafayette 148 has thrown open the doors of its first boutique in Canada at 130 Bloor Street W in Toronto.

The 2,077-square-foot space evokes the scale of an art gallery.

The boutique carries Lafayette 148’s full ready-to-wear, footwear, handbags, jewelry and accessories collections. Creative director Emily Smith’s approach is built on luxe fabrics, artisanship and a modern, understated aesthetic.

Lafayette 148 has opened its first Canadian freestanding store. STEPHEN WELSTEAD

The store’s decor features an oil rubbed patina bronze wall flanking mirrors, French white oak hardwood flooring, bespoke seating areas, and ice onyx jewelry vitrines. Hanging shelves display the Lafayette 148 Made in Italy accessories collection of bags and footwear.

Founded in 1996, Lafayette 148 distributes its collection online at lafayette148ny.com, and is sold in 28 freestanding boutiques in the U.S., Canada and China, as well as in specialty stores and luxury department stores throughout the world.

