×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: September 23, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Gucci Spring 2023

Fashion

Storm Reid, Hunter Schafer Attend Prada Show

Fashion

Etro RTW Spring 2023

Lafayette 148 Eyes Painting Restoration With Save Venice

It will partially underwrite the restoration of a dilapidated 18th-century work by Giulia Lama as part the non profit's “Women Artists of Venice” campaign.

Nathalia Kaplan, Dayssi Kanavos, Deirdre Quinn
Nathalia Kaplan, Dayssi Kanavos and Deirdre Quinn. Rommel Demano/BFA.com

New York City has enjoyed many a mashup with the Italians as of late, but Lafayette 148 went for a partnership with a philanthropic bent, joining with Save Venice Thursday night in the name of restoration.

Lafayette 148 will be sole corporate sponsor for the conservation treatment of Giulia Lama’s 18th-century oil painting, “Female Saint in Glory” — an idea first proposed by creative director Emily Smith who, like Coco Chanel before her, has long been seduced by Venice, infusing the city’s many charms into Lafayette 148 collections over the years. 

“Art and architecture are two core sort of focuses for the company, so this seemed like a nice extension of Emily’s vision and I totally support her,” said cofounder and chief executive officer Deirdre Quinn, noting how the brand frequently collaborates with artisans in Murano on glassware.

Related Galleries

Adelina Wong Ettelson, Elizabeth Kurpis and Lauren Santo Domingo. Rommel Demano/BFA.com

At Lafayette’s SoHo flagship, amid Smith’s fall line of tartan plaid kilts and preppy-chic sweater vests, art patrons Lauren Santo Domingo, Elizabeth Kurpis and Adelina Wong Ettelson sipped Prosecco while noshing on light bites of caviar and rare sirloin topped with crème fraîche. Spirits were high as women gathered to shop for a cause.

Ten percent of the evening’s proceeds will go toward Save Venice’s “Women Artists of Venice” campaign, which aims to give female creators active in the sinking city their due. And attention for Lama’s work is long overdue.

Currently hanging inside the Santa Maria Assunta Church on Lido Island, time has not been kind to the “Female Saint in Glory,” which is covered by cobwebs and pigeon droppings. Though the title and original composition remain uncertain, Lama’s brooding style makes it a point of interest for researchers and historians, standing in sharp contrast with the breathy pastels common to the Baroque-era. 

Giulia Lama, “Female Saint in Glory,” Church of Santa Maria Assunta, Malamocco, Lido di Venezia.

“Originally, scholars thought it was not a woman’s work — her depiction of male bodies were too strong for them to think that a woman could conceive of that anatomically, so some of her work was attributed to men,” said Save Venice board member Lizzie Ascher, a self-proclaimed accessories “nut,” eyeing a filigree pearl choker. We want “to have proper attribution and make sure that women are being highlighted and that there’s scholarly material that we can write and publish.”  

“The incredible thing about Deidre and Lafayette is that they’re the ones that have come forward to embrace Giulia Lama’s work, really kind of leading the charge….We put this out there and we wanted to have women CEOs, women founders, women leaders, embrace this initiative,” Ascher said.

With Lafayette’s sponsorship, “Female Saint in Glory” will be dismounted from the church wall and ferried to a nearby laboratory where it will undergo examination before being painstakingly restored.

“I see this as the beginning of a journey,” explained Quinn, of the opportunity to shed new light on an old painting. “We don’t know yet what they might find.”

Deirdre Quinn and Lizzie Asher Rommel Demano/BFA.com
Rommel Demano/BFA.com
Rommel Demano/BFA.com
WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head to Toe: Transitioning your wardrobe

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Lafayette 148 Saves Painting with Save

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Lafayette 148 Saves Painting with Save

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Lafayette 148 Saves Painting with Save

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Lafayette 148 Saves Painting with Save

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Lafayette 148 Saves Painting with Save

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Lafayette 148 Saves Painting with Save

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Lafayette 148 Saves Painting with Save

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Lafayette 148 Saves Painting with Save

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Lafayette 148 Saves Painting with Save

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Lafayette 148 Saves Painting with Save

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Lafayette 148 Saves Painting with Save

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Lafayette 148 Saves Painting with Save

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Lafayette 148 Saves Painting with Save

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Lafayette 148 Saves Painting with Save

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Lafayette 148 Saves Painting with Save

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Lafayette 148 Saves Painting with Save

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Lafayette 148 Saves Painting with Save

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Lafayette 148 Saves Painting with Save

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Lafayette 148 Saves Painting with Save

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Lafayette 148 Saves Painting with Save

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Lafayette 148 Saves Painting with Save

Hot Summer Bags

Lafayette 148 Saves Painting with Save

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Lafayette 148 Saves Painting with Save

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Lafayette 148 Saves Painting with Save

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Lafayette 148 Saves Painting with Save

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Lafayette 148 Saves Painting with Save

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Lafayette 148 Saves Painting with Save

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Lafayette 148 Saves Painting with Save

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Lafayette 148 Saves Painting with Save

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Lafayette 148 Saves Painting with Save

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Lafayette 148 Saves Painting with Save

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Lafayette 148 Saves Painting with Save

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Lafayette 148 Saves Painting with Save

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Lafayette 148 Saves Painting with Save

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Lafayette 148 Saves Painting with Save

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Lafayette 148 Saves Painting with Save

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Lafayette 148 Saves Painting with Save

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Lafayette 148 Saves Painting with Save

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Lafayette 148 Saves Painting with Save

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Lafayette 148 Saves Painting with Save

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Lafayette 148 Saves Painting with Save

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Lafayette 148 Saves Painting with Save

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Lafayette 148 Saves Painting with Save

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Lafayette 148 Saves Painting with Save

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Lafayette 148 Saves Painting with Save

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Lafayette 148 Saves Painting with Save

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad