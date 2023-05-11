×
Lafayette 148 Celebrates Sophie Elgort’s New Exhibition

Sophie Elgort's images will be on display at the store for the next month.

Christy Turlington, Arthur Elgort and Sophie Elgort.
Christy Turlington, Arthur Elgort and Sophie Elgort. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

For the next month, Lafayette 148 New York’s Greene Street store is host to photographer Sophie Elgort’s latest exhibition, “Away We Go.” The collaboration between the brand and the artist was celebrated on Tuesday evening with a cocktail party inside the SoHo store, drawing guests like Christy Turlington Burns, Zoe Chao, Elgort’s father Arthur Elgort, stylist Kate Young and more, including creative director Emily Smith. 

Elgort had an existing relationship with Lafayette 148, having previously shot its “Unordinary Women” campaign. The brand approached her with a very open-ended invitation to do an installation in the store.

“They were like, ‘we’d love to have a show for you at our space, we have so much wall space and no art,  what do you want to show?’ And I was like ‘seriously? Anything?’” Elgort said during the cocktails.

It just so happened that last summer, while in Cinque Terre for a friend’s wedding (in a full-circle moment, the friend was there Tuesday, very pregnant), she’d shot a series of double exposure prints that she’d yet to publish. 

“We decided to launch it now because it made sense with their postcards print,” Elgort said of the pre-fall 2023 print. “They’re so supportive of artists and art, and they were like, ‘do whatever you want.’ They produced everything.”

