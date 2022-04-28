Lafayette 148 to Open Pop-up at the Colony in Palm Beach

Lafayette 148 is doing a pop-up for two days at The Solarium at the Colony Hotel in Palm Beach, Fla., on Monday and Tuesday.

The 646-square-foot store features the spring collection and the launch of L148 Swim.

The brand will have a VIP breakfast Monday hosted by Emily Smith, creative director of Lafayette 148, and Stefano Tonchi.

Artwork by artist Audra Weaser will be on loan from the Samuel Owen Gallery and will be complemented by an installation of natural elements by Kelly Harridge Designs.

Asked why she chose to open a pop-up at the Colony, Smith said, “Much like our founding address in SoHo, the Colony is a meeting place for Palm Beach’s creative set: artists, stylists, designers, collectors and the avant garde. The pairing of artful mind-sets makes for a creative playground. That’s where we want to be.”

Smith felt the artists connected with her designs.

“A connection to nature is innate in our design process, from how we source sustainably to simply always being inspired by the beauty of nature’s organic architecture. Our spring collection colors are fully inspired by nature, which is why partnering with artists like Audra Weaser, a master at capturing the natural world through an abstract lens, and Kelly Harridge, whose unique talents bring a touch of West Coast desert to this East Coast oasis, speaks to our brand, our women, collection and our commitment to the arts,” Smith said.

Lafayette 148 will be opening Florida stores in Palm Beach Gardens and Naples this year. The brand already has stores in Bal Harbour and Brickell City Centre in Florida.

