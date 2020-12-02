California-based L’Agence, known best for its blend of Los Angeles lifestyle with understated Parsian influence, is launching a loungewear collection called Lux Lounge this week, just in time for the holiday season.

“As we are expanding our product categories, the Lux Lounge sweats was a natural addition to the L’Agence lifestyle model. We are all about luxe fabrics and that’s what makes the difference in what we do. Included in the offering is a new Lux Lounge knit jean legging, which brings indigo to the story,” said chief executive officer and creative director Jeff Rudes.

The collection offers nine styles in six different colorways, including split-hem crewneck sweatshirts, jogger sets, wide-leg sweatpants and more, priced between $150 and $220.

This marks the second category launch for 2020, with footwear debuting in July. Having launched in 2008, the brand has consistently offered customers classic silhouettes suitable for work, brunch or date nights. In 2015, the brand launched its denim line, which counts the likes of Angelina Jolie, Charlize Theron, Cindy Crawford, Karlie Kloss, Jennifer Lopez and Kaia Gerber, to name a few, as brand ambassadors.