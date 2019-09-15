LONDON — L’Agence has launched a pop-up in Selfridges’ denim studio. The contemporary women’s brand , founded by J Brand’s Jeff Rudes, is looking to the department store to help build its reputation in Europe.

“I have done a lot of business with Selfridges over the years and it is a luxury store which can build brands, so it’s a very important destination for L’Agence,” said Rudes.

He sees the U.K. as a key market for the wholesale-driven brand. It has just begun to put the focus on opening own stores.

The brand has been expanding its retail footprint across the U.S., in places such as Miami, San Francisco and the Meatpacking District in New York. It is looking to open a London site in 2021.

“The U.K. is the most important market for us in Europe, and we will be very careful not to over-distribute L’Agence. Our strategy is to be in the top stores in London and the U.K.,” said Rudes.

The pop-up showcases of some of L’Agence’s bestsellers such as denim. There are the Margo and Marguerite styles, both high-rise skinny jeans, the latter with a longer inseam. According to L’Agence, denim is the bread and butter of the brand and the offer consists of multiple styles in the fabric, in different prints and colors.

Rudes is also paying attention to its silk and knit offer. “Our silk is as strong as our denim — blouses, camis, dresses and jumpsuits make up the silk assortment. Our knit business this season is trending with many best sellers. This is a category we are paying attention to, and will grow each season,” he said.