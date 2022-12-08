LagWorld Introduces New Collection

Julia Fox’s viral “I’m museless” video came with a chunk of visibility for LagWorld, the accessible jewelry brand that has already gained celebrity fans including Fox and Kylie Jenner.

Established one year ago by Luigi Giaretti, a former sales and showroom manager consulting for brands aiming to set up their distribution networks abroad, the brand has debuted its third collection, building on its formula of understated accessible jewels, particularly V-shaped earrings.

It also helped that throughout the pandemic Giretti had also started a TikTok account that amassed over 500,000 followers.

“Jewels have always been a passion of mine, as a kid I used to play with my mother’s,” he said. “I wanted to create daily jewels to replace the ubiquitous hoop earrings, that could be flattering and genderless,” he added.

Made almost entirely in Italy, save for the rhinestone styles, LagWorld’s silver creations span V-shaped earrings, the hero product, here rendered in half-enameled styles, as well as flat and snake chain necklaces with a T-bar and triangle loop, and minimal band rings dotted in beads. They retail between 50 euros and 200 euros.

The brand has yet to set up a distribution network, and sells online. LagWorld is among the brands on show at Rinascente Jewel Market, a curation of up-and-coming names displayed at units in Milan and Rome.