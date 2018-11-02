FRIGHT NIGHT: Gucci is getting ready to tell a new scent story with Jared Leto and Lana Del Rey. Channeling the same unconventional spirit as the soon-to-be launched campaign, the fashion house will host a party in Los Angeles’ Hollywood Forever Cemetery Friday night to formally announce Leto and Del Rey as the new faces of its Gucci Guilty fragrances.

Both are noted Los Angeles-based musicians; Leto is the lead vocalist and songwriter for the multiplatinum selling band Thirty Seconds to Mars and also an Academy Award-winning actor, while Del Rey is an Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter known for her stylized cinematic quality and glamour.

Leto and Del Rey will attend the event, joining Gucci’s creative director Alessandro Michele. The enigmatic, eclectic and glamorous duo will show off these sides of their characters in the campaign’s video and images, which also reveal the new bottle design for Gucci Guilty Pour Femme.

Also in attendance will be Courtney Love, recording the night as it unfolds on the Stories of Gucci Beauty’s Instagram account. The singer-songwriter and actress has a guest appearance in the new campaign, which was directed by Glen Luchford with creative direction by Michele.

Hollywood Forever Cemetery has a special connection to the house of Gucci after the creative director attended a party there in honor of Johnny Ramone. That event inspired pieces from the Gucci spring 2017 collection. The landmark cemetery is also a setting in scenes from the video of the new Gucci Guilty campaign, which will launch worldwide in January 2019.

The next night, Gucci will sponsor for the eighth time the LACMA Art+Film Gala at the Los Angeles County of Art Museum.