Thursday's Digital Daily: June 16, 2022

EXCLUSIVE: Lancôme Collaborates With Richard Orlinski

The French artist has riffed on the house’s iconic rose emblem for a limited-edition project.

The Lancôme X Richard Orlinksi limited-edition
The Lancôme X Richard Orlinksi limited-edition project. Courtesy of Lancôme

FLOWER POWER: Lancôme is going pop with its latest collaboration, tapping the French artist Richard Orlinski who has riffed on the house’s signature rose emblem for a limited-edition project due out in September.

Orlinski, the topselling contemporary French artist, has gleaned inspiration from pop culture and nature. He’s best known for his animal sculptures in eye-catching, lush colors.

Orlinski told WWD he was drawn to working with the Lancôme rose for numerous reasons.

“It is a rose rich in history and has been part of the heritage of this brand for 85 years,” he said. “It is a rose with many facets: It is feminine, complex, essential. I decided to reinvent it, to give it an extraordinary, unexpected and precious side, like a jewel.”

Orlinksi crafted 3D rose creations that come in a trio of different hues – white, yellow and pink gold. They will adorn various Lancôme product packaging.

“Lancôme is a brand that has a love for French craftsmanship and its know-how. We share this commitment that is close to my heart,” Orlinski said. “It is also my first collaboration with a beauty brand, and therefore a new challenge for me.

Richard Orlinski
Richard Orlinski Courtesy of Lancôme

“I think beauty is an art form. Also, I don’t impose any limits on myself, and I like to be where I am unexpected,” he continued. “What also drives me is the democratization of art, making it accessible. And I am delighted to be associated with such a generous brand as Lancôme.

“As I often say, a collaboration is like a marriage, and I think this one is really successful – especially since Lancôme is a brand that generates a positive effect and wants to remove constraints, just like me,” explained Orlinski.

“I don’t impose any constraints on myself, and I feel free to be able to exhibit my works anywhere in the world and, in particular, in unusual places. I am a lover of art in all its forms.”

The artist was appointed Officer of the Order of Arts and Letters in France last year. He has 4.5 million fans on Instagram.

For more, see:

EXCLUSIVE: Lancôme to Inaugurate Rose Domain in Grasse

EXCLUSIVE: Lancôme x Emily in Paris Capsule Set to Drop

Lancôme Teams Up With NAACP for Scholarship Fund

Lancôme Collaborates With French Artist Richard

