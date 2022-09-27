Lancôme Fetes La Vie Est Belle’s 10th Anniversary

PRETTY IN PINK: Lancôme bathed Paris’ Petit Palais museum’s exterior in pink light Monday night to celebrate the 10th anniversary of its blockbuster women’s fragrance La Vie Est Belle.

Françoise Lehmann, Lancôme global brand president, said its success is due to a “dream mix” of elements — from the juice to the bottle, spokesperson Julia Roberts, and the brand from which it sprung. “The four work together extremely well.”

La Vie Est Belle has consistently topped charts and looks likely to close 2022 ranking first in Europe yet again.

“The notion of La Vie Est Belle has changed,” said Lehmann, referring to the name that translates into Life Is Beautiful. “But it’s still a notion that appeals very much to women and they take it seriously. It’s something that speaks to women in an authentic way. That’s the magic of the name — it touches everyone.”

Among the hundreds of guests in the vast, gilded rooms and garden were two of the perfumers who created the fragrance — Dominique Ropion and Anne Flipo, from IFF.

When asked what “a beautiful life” means to him, Ropion said with a smile: “My life.”

“Morning cuddles with my son,” said model and musician Irina Lazareanu, who just released a book, called “Runway Bird: A Rock ‘n’ Roll Style Guide,” with Rizzoli in America. “It’s about the first 10 years of the 2000s — music and fashion. I took all my scrapbooks that I did during that time [with] collages and pictures, and put them in the book.”

“What’s a beautiful life for me?” asked model Isabeli Fontana. “A sunny day with people who we love. I just love the beach or the mountains — nature. It’s a perfect day for me.”

Isabeli Fontana

She’s been putting together her own sustainable brand, which uses cork for accessories, such as yoga mats, and should launch in a year.

Influencer Jessica Wang said: “A beautiful life is really to enjoy what you love and you’re passionate about, without a care in the world — and you just go for it.”

Jessica Wang

She is partial to fragrances with jasmine and rose notes. “Those are my two favorite scents,” shared Wang.

Party-goers could have fragrance bottles personalized or selfies snapped with Couturfu memes. Justice, the French electronic duo comprised of Gaspard Augé and Xavier de Rosnay, performed for the adoring crowd.