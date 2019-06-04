Cynthia Rowley’s landlord has sued the designer to recover more than $861,000 in unpaid rent and legal fees.

Bleecker Downtown Partners and 376 Bleecker Associates filed their case against the designer in New York State Court Friday, claiming Rowley was evicted from her store at 376 Bleecker Street last week and is responsible for rent through 2021.

Rowley’s five-year lease started with monthly payments of $25,000 that grew to $27,318.18 by the end of the agreement.

The suit alleges that Rowley, who personally guaranteed the lease, owed $190,826.59 in back rent and is responsible for the $646,088.10 for the remainder of the lease.

The landlords also said they have incurred costs and legal fees of at least $25,000 in the matter so far.

A spokeswoman for Rowley did not return a WWD query on Tuesday afternoon.

At New York Fashion Week in February, Rowley staged an upbeat runway show that overflowed with good vibes. “It always sunrises and sunsets somewhere in the world, like a new dawn,” she said backstage. “That’s the kind of optimism that I love.”

The brand has a total of 10 stores listed on its web site, including another store on Bleecker Street and Palm Beach, Fla.; Montauk, N.Y.; Chicago, and Charleston, S.C.