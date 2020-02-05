JPMorgan Chase employees are about to get a fashion makeover.
The investment bank is teaming with Lands’ End and Essence on a new design challenge called Banking on Style. Three up-and-coming designers, who have already been selected, are competing for a prize of $10,000 and the chance to see their original designs on workers in more than 4,900 Chase Bank branches nationwide.
The winner will be chosen in September by a panel of judges from Lands’ End, JPMorgan Chase and Essence magazine. Six of their original designs will be produced by Lands’ End and worn by 40,000 Chase Bank employees starting in 2021.
“We are honored to partner with Chase in providing young designers with the opportunity to learn from our skilled team of designers, network with others in the industry and ultimately put their designs to work for 40,000 Chase employees,” said Edward Strauss, vice president and general merchandise manager of Lands’ End Business Outfitters.
The three designers are Deidre Jefferies, Undra Duncan and Sergio Hudson. Jefferies is the founder and designer of the Espion Atelier women’s brand, Duncan has an eponymous women’s line and partnered with Nike to create the Lebron 16 women’s shoe, and Hudson was featured on Bravo TV’s “Styled to Rock” docu-series and produces a women’s collection under his own name.