SHANGHAI–The ninth edition of Lane Crawford’s Creative Call Out will offer two prizes totaling $25,000, to creatives located in the Greater China region.

The competition, first launched in 2015 by the high-end Hong Kong department store, seeks out talent in the fields of fashion, lifestyle and beauty, as well as content and experiential creators. While in the past it has traveled to Los Angeles and Sydney, this year refocuses on greater China.

Also new this year, Lane Crawford has launched designated digital platform–www.globalcreativecallout.com–in lieu of a physical event. Entrants submit a 3-minute video in the first round to pitch to the Lane Crawford internal judging panel. Two prizes of 100,000 Hong Kong dollars and 100,000 renminbi for Hong Kong and Mainland China respectively are up for winning.

“The Makers Movement is an exciting opportunity for creatives within Greater China, and globally, to showcase their talents to our teams, our guest judges and our customers,” said Andrew Keith, president of Lane Crawford. “Providing this platform, along with practical mentorship and commercial opportunities, perfectly aligns with the Lane Crawford ambition to lead the new world of luxury.”

This year’s judging panel will comprise of Keith, buyers and marketeers from the Lane Crawford team, as well as guest judges fashion designer Alexander Wang, Tasha Liu from Labelhood, Ella Wong from Creative Artists Agency, Qu Fang from Red, who will select the winners from the 12 finalists.

The finalists work be showcased an exhibition in store and online through the month of August, giving the public the option to vote for the winner alongside the judges for the first time as well.

Beyond the cash prize, the winners receive tailored mentorship which will be based on individual brand or designer’s needs with industry experts and internal teams; a committed investment of three consecutive seasons in collections, as well as participations in three brand projects which the winner will receive highlighted support and visibility.

Registration ends on August 12, 2020. The winners will be announced at the end of September on lanecrawford.com and on http://www.globalcreativecallout.com.