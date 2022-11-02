×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 1, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Spring 2023 Trend: Textures

Business

Roblox Partners With Parsons on Metaverse Curriculum, Trend Report

Fashion

Victoria’s Secret Acquires Adore Me for $400 Million

Lanvin Portrays New Brand Image in Steven Meisel Campaign

The black-and-white ads showcase a topless Raquel Zimmermann, and a rejiggered logo.

Lanvin fall 2022 ad campaign
Raquel Zimmermann in the new Lanvin campaign. Steven Meisel

SHADOW PLAY: Lanvin’s latest advertising features a topless Raquel Zimmermann, a striking new logo and creative direction by M|M Paris — and not a single handbag or full-length outfit.

Steven Meisel shot the black-and-white campaign, which is slated to break Wednesday with a massive billboard at the Louvre museum in Paris. It will also appear in tandem on Lanvin’s digital channels.

The brand campaign is meant to telegraph the French house’s new direction, hinged on a quieter form of chic linked to its claim to fame as the oldest fashion house in Paris. The clothes and accessories featured were pulled from the winter 2022 and pre-spring 2023 collections.

Related Galleries

Lanvin is planning large outdoor exposure in key cities including Paris, New York, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo, as well as print and digital placements.

Electra 3000 in the new Lanvin campaign.

Besides the veteran model Zimmermann, recently absent from fashion runways, the campaign stars a slew of up-and-coming faces: Electra 3000, Wali Deutsch, Lex Peckham, Alay Deng and Lian Koster. Meisel also created a video featuring this diverse cast lounging around and posing. The tinkling piano music, static poses and minimal styling give off a retro allure.

According to the brand, these “intimate portraits” convey “the characteristics of a newly imagined Lanvin woman: cultured, curious, discreet, self-possessed and secure in just her own skin.”

The campaign was styled by Ludivine Poiblanc with Guido Palau doing hair and Pat McGrath handling makeup.

The rejiggered logo breaks with the recent glut of revamped, sans-serif fashion brands, many in variations of the Helvita typeface.

Lanvin’s spring 2023 collection hinged on pristine tailoring, pert cocktail dressing and carefully measured dollops of embellishment.

The house had already pointed to a more customer-focused, less fashion-driven product strategy with its resort collection, when its new deputy general manager Siddhartha Shukla summed up the new direction as “restoring elegance and sophistication to the everyday.”

As part of its revamp, the house is also plotting a newly designed website and boutique concept debuting in the first half of 2023.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Lanvin Showcase New Brand Image in Steven Meisel Campaign

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Lanvin Showcase New Brand Image in Steven Meisel Campaign

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Lanvin Showcase New Brand Image in Steven Meisel Campaign

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Lanvin Showcase New Brand Image in Steven Meisel Campaign

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Lanvin Showcase New Brand Image in Steven Meisel Campaign

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Lanvin Showcase New Brand Image in Steven Meisel Campaign

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Lanvin Showcase New Brand Image in Steven Meisel Campaign

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Lanvin Showcase New Brand Image in Steven Meisel Campaign

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Lanvin Showcase New Brand Image in Steven Meisel Campaign

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Lanvin Showcase New Brand Image in Steven Meisel Campaign

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Lanvin Showcase New Brand Image in Steven Meisel Campaign

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Lanvin Showcase New Brand Image in Steven Meisel Campaign

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Lanvin Showcase New Brand Image in Steven Meisel Campaign

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Lanvin Showcase New Brand Image in Steven Meisel Campaign

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Lanvin Showcase New Brand Image in Steven Meisel Campaign

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Lanvin Showcase New Brand Image in Steven Meisel Campaign

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Lanvin Showcase New Brand Image in Steven Meisel Campaign

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Lanvin Showcase New Brand Image in Steven Meisel Campaign

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Lanvin Showcase New Brand Image in Steven Meisel Campaign

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Lanvin Showcase New Brand Image in Steven Meisel Campaign

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Lanvin Showcase New Brand Image in Steven Meisel Campaign

Hot Summer Bags

Lanvin Showcase New Brand Image in Steven Meisel Campaign

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Lanvin Showcase New Brand Image in Steven Meisel Campaign

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Lanvin Showcase New Brand Image in Steven Meisel Campaign

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Lanvin Showcase New Brand Image in Steven Meisel Campaign

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Lanvin Showcase New Brand Image in Steven Meisel Campaign

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Lanvin Showcase New Brand Image in Steven Meisel Campaign

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Lanvin Showcase New Brand Image in Steven Meisel Campaign

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Lanvin Showcase New Brand Image in Steven Meisel Campaign

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Lanvin Showcase New Brand Image in Steven Meisel Campaign

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Lanvin Showcase New Brand Image in Steven Meisel Campaign

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Lanvin Showcase New Brand Image in Steven Meisel Campaign

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Lanvin Showcase New Brand Image in Steven Meisel Campaign

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Lanvin Showcase New Brand Image in Steven Meisel Campaign

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Lanvin Showcase New Brand Image in Steven Meisel Campaign

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Lanvin Showcase New Brand Image in Steven Meisel Campaign

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Lanvin Showcase New Brand Image in Steven Meisel Campaign

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Lanvin Showcase New Brand Image in Steven Meisel Campaign

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Lanvin Showcase New Brand Image in Steven Meisel Campaign

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Lanvin Showcase New Brand Image in Steven Meisel Campaign

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Lanvin Showcase New Brand Image in Steven Meisel Campaign

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Lanvin Showcase New Brand Image in Steven Meisel Campaign

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Lanvin Showcase New Brand Image in Steven Meisel Campaign

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad