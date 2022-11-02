Lanvin Portrays New Brand Image in Steven Meisel Campaign

SHADOW PLAY: Lanvin’s latest advertising features a topless Raquel Zimmermann, a striking new logo and creative direction by M|M Paris — and not a single handbag or full-length outfit.

Steven Meisel shot the black-and-white campaign, which is slated to break Wednesday with a massive billboard at the Louvre museum in Paris. It will also appear in tandem on Lanvin’s digital channels.

The brand campaign is meant to telegraph the French house’s new direction, hinged on a quieter form of chic linked to its claim to fame as the oldest fashion house in Paris. The clothes and accessories featured were pulled from the winter 2022 and pre-spring 2023 collections.

Lanvin is planning large outdoor exposure in key cities including Paris, New York, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo, as well as print and digital placements.

Electra 3000 in the new Lanvin campaign.

Besides the veteran model Zimmermann, recently absent from fashion runways, the campaign stars a slew of up-and-coming faces: Electra 3000, Wali Deutsch, Lex Peckham, Alay Deng and Lian Koster. Meisel also created a video featuring this diverse cast lounging around and posing. The tinkling piano music, static poses and minimal styling give off a retro allure.

According to the brand, these “intimate portraits” convey “the characteristics of a newly imagined Lanvin woman: cultured, curious, discreet, self-possessed and secure in just her own skin.”

The campaign was styled by Ludivine Poiblanc with Guido Palau doing hair and Pat McGrath handling makeup.

The rejiggered logo breaks with the recent glut of revamped, sans-serif fashion brands, many in variations of the Helvita typeface.

Lanvin’s spring 2023 collection hinged on pristine tailoring, pert cocktail dressing and carefully measured dollops of embellishment.

The house had already pointed to a more customer-focused, less fashion-driven product strategy with its resort collection, when its new deputy general manager Siddhartha Shukla summed up the new direction as “restoring elegance and sophistication to the everyday.”

As part of its revamp, the house is also plotting a newly designed website and boutique concept debuting in the first half of 2023.