SHOW BUSINESS: Lanvin, which just named a new creative director, is returning to Paris Fashion Week, according to a provisional calendar released by the Chambre Syndicale on Thursday.

The former Loewe men’s wear designer Bruno Sialelli, who also held the position of senior designer for women’s wear at Acne Studios, joined the Fosun Fashion Group-owned label on Jan. 21. The fall 2019 ready-to-wear collection will be presented on Feb. 27, pushing the Mugler show one hour back from its usual slot.

Another notable addition to the 78 names on the provisional calendar this season is Lacoste, which will present its first collection designed by new creative director Louise Trotter on the last day of Paris Fashion Week, just before Louis Vuitton. The French brand had left the New York Fashion Week calendar to show in Paris — albeit not on the official schedule — in September 2017.

Also back on the schedule is Nina Ricci. Rushemy Botter and Lisi Herrebrugh, the winners of the 2018 Hyères prize, will present their first collection for the brand on March 1.

As reported by WWD, Rokh and Cyclas will be showing in Paris for the first time. Rokh holds the opening slot of the calendar on Feb. 25, while Cyclas will show after the Chanel show on March 5, taking Beautiful People’s slot.

Beautiful People replaces Valentin Yudashkin on March 4, as the brand has exited the calendar this season.

Missing in action for fall 2019 are Poiret, following the departure of creative director Yiqing Yin, and Sonia Rykiel. The latter brand has chosen not to show on the official calendar this season, opting to unveil the collection off-schedule in the form of a presentation.

Also exiting this season is Japanese brand AWAKE and Simon Lee, who will now be showing as part of the men’s calendar. The John Galliano show has not been officially scheduled yet.

The calendar also features presentations by Gauchère, Faith Connexion, Mame Kurogouchi, Karim Adduchi, Kimhekim, Kristina Fidelskaya, Walk of Shame, Cukovy, Magda Butrym, Savoar Fer, Kwaidan Editions, Unravel and Moohong.

Off the schedule, Tommy Hilfiger will show his see-now-buy-now spring 2019 Tommy x Zendaya collection, designed in collaboration with global brand ambassador Zendaya, on March 2. The company declined to reveal the location.

The runway shows in the French capital run from Feb. 25 to March 5.