TWO COOKS IN THE KITCHEN: Michelin-starred chef Carlo Cracco is leaving his post as business partner at Lapo Elkann’s Garage Italia.

According to a statement released by Garage Italia, Cracco eased out of Garage Italia Food & Beverage Srl, the company managing the restaurant and bar located inside Garage Italia Milan’s headquarters.

As a result Elkann, through the firm’s Laps to go Holding vehicle, now retains 100 percent of the company. Before his departure, Cracco owned 40 percent of the company through his Cracco Investimenti vehicle, while Elkann held the remaining 60 percent.

Separately, on Tuesday, Cracco opened its latest restaurant called Carlo e Camilla in Duomo, on Milan’s Via Victor Hugo, while in February 2018, the chef unveiled his Cracco in Galleria project, a unique venue located in the city’s prestigious Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II shopping arcade.

Following the end of the partnership with Cracco last week, the bar continues to be operated by Garage Italia independently, while the restaurant shuttered its doors. Reached on Wednesday, the company said it will unveil projects for the restaurant in the future, while continuing to manage events-related projects at the location.

Cracco has managed the bar, which features a massive counter overlooked by a spectacular huge cloud of 1,100 model cars, and the restaurant located on the second floor for less than two years.

The Italian entrepreneur and acclaimed chef joined forces in 2017 when Garage Italia’s headquarters were unveiled in Milan’s Piazzale Accursio inside a historic former Agip petrol station. The location houses Elkann’s customization service for cars, motorcycles, airplanes, helicopters and boats — a project he launched in March 2015.

At the time of the opening the chef told WWD he “created a menu which is deeply linked with Lapo’s memories. I reworked Enzo Ferrari’s favorite dish, the salad of the Lawyer [the nickname of Giovanni Agnelli, Lapo Elkann’s grandfather] the vegetables from the garden of Marella Agnelli [Lapo Elkann’s grandmother].”