Designer LaQuan Smith has debuted swimwear this week in partnership with luxury retail destination, Fwrd. Although the designer has sent individual swim looks down the runway in ready-to-wear collections, the collection marks the first official reveal for LaQuan Smith Swimwear.

Designed as an extension of the brand’s “unapologetically sexy glamour,” the collection integrates signature graphic lines, curved seams, mesh panels, lace front ties and intriguing cutouts across eleven maillots, bikinis and cover-ups. The nine sporty-and-sexy swimwear styles are made using nylon and spandex, while the two cover-up looks are comprised of 100 percent silk. Each is featured in an enticing palette of black and white.

“My brand has always been about empowering women through designs that embrace their shape and form. And what better to highlight the female figure than swimwear? While I have integrated a few swim silhouettes into past shows, I am so excited to introduce this new category, giving the LaQuan Smith woman a new way to celebrate their sensuality,” the designer told WWD.

The LaQuan Smith Swimwear collection is available exclusively on Fwrd in sizing extra small to large, with pricing ranging from $235 to $275 for bikinis, $300 to $450 for maillots.