LaQuan Smith Creates Exclusive Collection for Olivela

Olivela promotes positive change by donating 20 percent of net proceeds from every purchase to its cause partners.

A style from LaQuan Smith features a woman sitting in what looks like a window frame with her hands pressed against either side of the frame, sitting cross-legged and wearing a very low-cut royal blue gown.
A look from LaQuan Smith. Courtesy

LaQuan Smith has designed an exclusive capsule for Olivela, a luxury fashion e-commerce platform with purpose at its core.

Olivela promotes positive change by donating 20 percent of net proceeds from every purchase to its cause partners, with no cost to consumers or brand partners. The company has more than 25 cause partners customers can select from at the end of their transaction. For October, Olivela is featuring its cause partner Stand Up to Cancer, in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Smith’s capsule features eight pieces created from deadstock materials and based on favorite styles from previous collections, with new styles added to the collection every month. The looks include a PVC skirt, dress, gown, corset and pants. Prices range from $495 to $1,995.

The capsule collection will be sold on Olivela.com and LaquanSmith.com.

A look from LaQuan’s collection for Olivela.

“Olivela was an ideal partner for us since we will be able to use deadstock materials and prevent them from going to waste through our collaboration,” said Smith, the 34-year-old chief executive officer of his namesake brand. “I am all about giving back. I hope our collection can help raise awareness of the urgency of sustainability and the cause partners Olivela works with.

Asked about his favorite piece in the collection, Smith said, “I love all the PVC; it’s a moment. It can make any woman the center of attention.

“I wanted to create a collection that can make a woman feel unapologetically sexy,” Smith added.

Earlier this month, Olivela, founded by Stacey Boyd, surpassed a $1 million milestone donation to global humanitarian organization, Save the Children, and will continue to support the organization’s ongoing humanitarian assistance through the Children’s Emergency Fund.

