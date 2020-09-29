ART FOR SALE: Oct. 4 will see the biggest-ever auction of works by multitasking street artist Brian Donnelly, better known as Kaws, at Paris creative space We Are and online via the Drouot Digital and Artsy web sites.

Some 250 pieces from various private collections — including graffiti works on paper from the early Nineties never before presented at auction as well as his famous figurines, prints, lifestyle objects and ready-to-wear pieces — will go under the hammer in the sale by Digard Auction, which specializes in contemporary art.

They include a customized Fendi purse estimated to sell for between 80,000 euros and 120,000 euros and a pair of Jordan 4 sneakers with a guide price of between 800 euros and 1,000 euros. Also listed are garments including T-shirts from the artist’s collaborations with Uniqlo from 2016 to 2018, with estimated prices of between 10 euros and 20 euros.

Ahead of the sale, an exhibition of the works is on show at Galerie 75 Faubourg, on Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré until Oct. 3.