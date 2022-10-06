×
Lashana Lynch Gets Vibrant in Colorful Sequin Ashish Dress for ‘Matilda the Musical’ Premiere at BFI London Film Festival

The actress attended the premiere in a multicolored slipdress accented with sequin and bead embellishments.

Lashana Lynch attends the premiere of "Matilda the Musical" at the Royal Festival Hall during the 66th BFI London Film Festival on Oct. 5
Lashana Lynch attends the premiere of "Matilda the Musical" at the Royal Festival Hall during the 66th BFI London Film Festival on Oct. 5. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Lashana Lynch had another standout fashion moment this week during the BFI London Film Festival.

The actress attended the world premiere of “Matilda the Musical” on Wednesday night during the 66th edition of the film festival wearing an eye-catching look from the Ashish fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection. 

Lynch’s look was a multicolored slipdress accented with sequin and bead embellishments that featured a thigh-high slit. She accessorized the look with a thin gold headband and earrings. Her look was styled by Karla Welch, who also styles Tracee Ellis Ross, Olivia Wilde, Hailey Bieber, Megan Rapinoe and others. 

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 05: Lashana Lynch attends the BFI London Film Festival Opening Night Gala and World Premiere of Roald Dahl's "Matilda The Musical" during the 66th BFI London Film Festival, at The Royal Festival Hall on October 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for BFI)
Lashana Lynch attends the premiere of “Matilda the Musical” at the Royal Festival Hall during the 66th BFI London Film Festival on Oct. 5. Getty Images for BFI

The actress’ appearance at the BFI London Film Festival comes a few days after she made another red carpet appearance at the London premiere of “The Woman King.” At the premiere, Lynch wore a sequin- and bead-embellished gold dress from Jenny Packham, which she paired with jewelry from Garrard and heels from Sophia Webster. 

She previously had another eye-catching moment during the Toronto International Film Festival last month when she was promoting “The Woman King.” Lynch attended the film’s premiere during the festival wearing a light pink, off-the-shoulder gown from Prada. 

“The Woman King” and “Matilda the Musical” are Lynch’s latest projects. She’s also known for her roles in “No Time to Die” and “Captain Marvel.”

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - OCTOBER 05: Actress Lashana Lynch attends the World Premiere of Roald Dahlâs Matilda The Musical at the Royal Festival Hall during the 66th BFI London Film Festival in London, United Kingdom on October 05, 2022. The movie will be released by Sony Pictures in cinemas across the UK & Ireland on November 25th. (Photo by Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Lashana Lynch attends the premiere of “Matilda the Musical” at the Royal Festival Hall during the 66th BFI London Film Festival on Oct. 5. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
