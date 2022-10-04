×
Lashana Lynch Wears Embellished Gold Jenny Packham Dress at ‘The Woman King’ Premiere 

Lynch was joined by costars Viola Davis, John Boyega, Thuso Mbedu and others at the London premiere.

Lashana Lynch attends "The Woman King"
Lashana Lynch attends "The Woman King" U.K. gala screening at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on Oct. 3 in London, England. Dave J. Hogan/Getty Images

Lashana Lynch is celebrating her new film with an eye-catching fashion look.

The actress attended the premiere of her film “The Woman King” in London on Monday night wearing a sequin and bead-embellished gold dress from Jenny Packham. She paired the look with jewelry from Garrard and heels from Sophia Webster. The outfit was styled by Karla Welch, who also works with Tracee Ellis Ross, Olivia Wilde, Hailey Bieber, Megan Rapinoe and others.

Lynch was joined on the red carpet by costars Viola Davis, John Boyega, Thuso Mbedu, Sheila Atim and others. 

John Boyega, Thuso Mbedu, Viola Davis, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim and producer Cathy Schulman attend the U.K. gala screening of “The Woman King” at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on Oct. 3 in London, England. Dave Benett/WireImage

This is Lynch’s latest standout fashion moment this year. Last month, she attended the Toronto International Film Festival to debut “The Woman King” where she wore a light pink, off-the-shoulder gown from Prada. The actress also regularly works with Fendi, wearing an embroidered dress from the design house’s spring 2022 couture collection at the Cannes Film Festival and a structured vest and matching skirt at the fall 2022 couture show. 

“The Woman King” is set in the 1800s and tells the story of an all-female group of warriors that protect their kingdom against a new threat. The film officially hit theaters on Sept. 16. 

Lashana Lynch attends “The Woman King” U.K. gala screening at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on Oct. 3 in London, England. Mike Marsland/WireImage
