×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: October 28, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Gucci Signs NewJeans Singer Hanni as Ambassador

Business

Zegna, Thom Browne Grow in Third Quarter

Business

VF CEO Steve Rendle on Cautious Consumers, Promotional Retail

Lashana Lynch Wears Allover Monogram Fendi Dress for Women in Film Honors Ceremony

The actress joined Olivia Wilde, Lili Reinhart and more stars celebrating a successful year for women in media.

Lashana Lynch at the Women In Film Honors Celebrating Women “Forging Forward” in Entertainment held at the Beverly Hilton on October 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.
Lashana Lynch at the Women in Film Honors Celebrating Women “Forging Forward” in Entertainment in Los Angeles on Oct. 27. Michael Buckner for Variety

Lashana Lynch arrived at the Women in Film Honors ceremony on Oct. 27 in Los Angeles, California, wearing her take on the little black dress.

For the occasion, Lynch wore a black long-sleeve mock neck dress from Fendi, featuring the brand’s signature monogram print. She contrasted the dress with a pair of white platform zip-up boots.

Lashana Lynch at the Women In Film Honors Celebrating Women “Forging Forward” in Entertainment held at the Beverly Hilton on October 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.
Lashana Lynch at the Women in Film Honors Celebrating Women “Forging Forward” in Entertainment in Los Angeles on Oct. 27. Michael Buckner for Variety

She accessorized with heavy jewelry accents, including a set of several diamond earrings and numerous rings.

Related Galleries

Lynch worked with celebrity stylist Karla Welch to create her look. Welch also works with Olivia Wilde, whom she styled in Saint Laurent for WIF Honors, and regularly works with other talents, such as Hailey Bieber and Tracee Ellis Ross.

Lashana Lynch at the Women In Film Honors Celebrating Women “Forging Forward” in Entertainment held at the Beverly Hilton on October 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.
Lashana Lynch at the Women in Film Honors Celebrating Women “Forging Forward” in Entertainment in Los Angeles on Oct. 27.. Michael Buckner for Variety

Lynch went for a dramatic evening look for beauty, including a bold ruby-red lip and bright purple eye shadow with wingtip eyeliner and heavy mascara.

Lynch is preparing to promote the film adaptation of “Matilda: The Musical,” where she stars as Miss Honey. It’s a musical adaptation of the popular ‘90s children’s movie “Matilda,” about a girl with telepathic powers.

WIF began pre-celebrations of the event on Tuesday in honor of Lili Reinhart, who received the WIF Max Mara Face of the Future Award. Reinhart is the 17th recipient of the award, which honors actresses at a turning point in their career.

Women in Film is an organization founded in 1983 advocating for and advancing the careers of women working in the screen industries. This year’s event honored Quinta Brunson, Dede Gardner, Jodi Kantor, Carey Mulligan, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Katie Silberman, Megan Twohey and Olivia Wilde.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Lashana Lynch Dazzles in Fendi Monogram Dress for WIF Honors 2022

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Lashana Lynch Dazzles in Fendi Monogram Dress for WIF Honors 2022

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Lashana Lynch Dazzles in Fendi Monogram Dress for WIF Honors 2022

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Lashana Lynch Dazzles in Fendi Monogram Dress for WIF Honors 2022

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Lashana Lynch Dazzles in Fendi Monogram Dress for WIF Honors 2022

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Lashana Lynch Dazzles in Fendi Monogram Dress for WIF Honors 2022

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Lashana Lynch Dazzles in Fendi Monogram Dress for WIF Honors 2022

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Lashana Lynch Dazzles in Fendi Monogram Dress for WIF Honors 2022

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Lashana Lynch Dazzles in Fendi Monogram Dress for WIF Honors 2022

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Lashana Lynch Dazzles in Fendi Monogram Dress for WIF Honors 2022

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Lashana Lynch Dazzles in Fendi Monogram Dress for WIF Honors 2022

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Lashana Lynch Dazzles in Fendi Monogram Dress for WIF Honors 2022

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Lashana Lynch Dazzles in Fendi Monogram Dress for WIF Honors 2022

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Lashana Lynch Dazzles in Fendi Monogram Dress for WIF Honors 2022

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Lashana Lynch Dazzles in Fendi Monogram Dress for WIF Honors 2022

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Lashana Lynch Dazzles in Fendi Monogram Dress for WIF Honors 2022

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Lashana Lynch Dazzles in Fendi Monogram Dress for WIF Honors 2022

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Lashana Lynch Dazzles in Fendi Monogram Dress for WIF Honors 2022

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Lashana Lynch Dazzles in Fendi Monogram Dress for WIF Honors 2022

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Lashana Lynch Dazzles in Fendi Monogram Dress for WIF Honors 2022

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Lashana Lynch Dazzles in Fendi Monogram Dress for WIF Honors 2022

Hot Summer Bags

Lashana Lynch Dazzles in Fendi Monogram Dress for WIF Honors 2022

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Lashana Lynch Dazzles in Fendi Monogram Dress for WIF Honors 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Lashana Lynch Dazzles in Fendi Monogram Dress for WIF Honors 2022

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Lashana Lynch Dazzles in Fendi Monogram Dress for WIF Honors 2022

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Lashana Lynch Dazzles in Fendi Monogram Dress for WIF Honors 2022

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Lashana Lynch Dazzles in Fendi Monogram Dress for WIF Honors 2022

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Lashana Lynch Dazzles in Fendi Monogram Dress for WIF Honors 2022

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Lashana Lynch Dazzles in Fendi Monogram Dress for WIF Honors 2022

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Lashana Lynch Dazzles in Fendi Monogram Dress for WIF Honors 2022

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Lashana Lynch Dazzles in Fendi Monogram Dress for WIF Honors 2022

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Lashana Lynch Dazzles in Fendi Monogram Dress for WIF Honors 2022

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Lashana Lynch Dazzles in Fendi Monogram Dress for WIF Honors 2022

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Lashana Lynch Dazzles in Fendi Monogram Dress for WIF Honors 2022

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Lashana Lynch Dazzles in Fendi Monogram Dress for WIF Honors 2022

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Lashana Lynch Dazzles in Fendi Monogram Dress for WIF Honors 2022

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Lashana Lynch Dazzles in Fendi Monogram Dress for WIF Honors 2022

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Lashana Lynch Dazzles in Fendi Monogram Dress for WIF Honors 2022

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Lashana Lynch Dazzles in Fendi Monogram Dress for WIF Honors 2022

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Lashana Lynch Dazzles in Fendi Monogram Dress for WIF Honors 2022

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Lashana Lynch Dazzles in Fendi Monogram Dress for WIF Honors 2022

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Lashana Lynch Dazzles in Fendi Monogram Dress for WIF Honors 2022

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Lashana Lynch Dazzles in Fendi Monogram Dress for WIF Honors 2022

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad