Lashana Lynch Wears Allover Monogram Fendi Dress for Women in Film Honors Ceremony

Lashana Lynch arrived at the Women in Film Honors ceremony on Oct. 27 in Los Angeles, California, wearing her take on the little black dress.

For the occasion, Lynch wore a black long-sleeve mock neck dress from Fendi, featuring the brand’s signature monogram print. She contrasted the dress with a pair of white platform zip-up boots.

Lashana Lynch at the Women in Film Honors Celebrating Women “Forging Forward” in Entertainment in Los Angeles on Oct. 27. Michael Buckner for Variety

She accessorized with heavy jewelry accents, including a set of several diamond earrings and numerous rings.

Lynch worked with celebrity stylist Karla Welch to create her look. Welch also works with Olivia Wilde, whom she styled in Saint Laurent for WIF Honors, and regularly works with other talents, such as Hailey Bieber and Tracee Ellis Ross.

Lashana Lynch at the Women in Film Honors Celebrating Women “Forging Forward” in Entertainment in Los Angeles on Oct. 27.. Michael Buckner for Variety

Lynch went for a dramatic evening look for beauty, including a bold ruby-red lip and bright purple eye shadow with wingtip eyeliner and heavy mascara.

Lynch is preparing to promote the film adaptation of “Matilda: The Musical,” where she stars as Miss Honey. It’s a musical adaptation of the popular ‘90s children’s movie “Matilda,” about a girl with telepathic powers.

WIF began pre-celebrations of the event on Tuesday in honor of Lili Reinhart, who received the WIF Max Mara Face of the Future Award. Reinhart is the 17th recipient of the award, which honors actresses at a turning point in their career.

Women in Film is an organization founded in 1983 advocating for and advancing the careers of women working in the screen industries. This year’s event honored Quinta Brunson, Dede Gardner, Jodi Kantor, Carey Mulligan, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Katie Silberman, Megan Twohey and Olivia Wilde.