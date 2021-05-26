The Latin America Fashion Summit, an annual summit created by entrepreneurs Estefania Lacayo and Samantha Tams with the mission of elevating and enriching Latin America fashion and design industries, has teamed up with NuOrder, the e-commerce platform.

The 2021 LAFS virtual event, which takes place from June 1 to July 25, will feature 50 emerging Latin brands that will exhibit their new collections on a platform with more than 500,000 active buyers from such retailers as Net-a-porter, Saks Fifth Avenue, Bloomingdale’s, Nordstrom and Bergdorf Goodman, among others.

Participating brands include Crisobela, Valentina Karnoubi, Loraine Holmes, Juan de Dios, Senda Nelly Rojas, Ana + Maria and MTAbags.

The categories at the event range from women’s ready-to-wear to children’s wear, swim and resortwear, home, jewelry and accessories, and hats, bags and shoes.

“For us, it is extremely important to collaborate with businesses that are aligned with our mission. To be constantly innovating and giving real solutions to the Latin designers. In that sense, I believe this partnership is so great. LAFS gives the showroom a beautiful curation of what our region has to offer, and NuOrder has the best technology to reach the buyers and showcase these brands,” Lacayo said.

LAFS was established in 2018 as an annual summit to connect industry members and support brands, retailers, stylists and personalities, among other creatives. After witnessing first hand the tremendous impact the pandemic had on Latin brands, LAFS was eager to find a qualitative outlet for design-focused businesses to showcase their products to buyers, regardless of their ability to travel.