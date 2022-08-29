×
Latto Wears Bright Green Cutout Blazer and Skirt Set for MTV VMAs 2022

The breakout artist was nominated for multiple categories and tapped as a presenter.

Latto at the 2022 MTV Video
Lizzo at the 2022 MTV Video
Rachel Lindsay at the 2022 MTV
Khalid at the 2022 MTV Video
LL Cool J at the 2022
Latto brought her “Big Energy” to the 2022 MTV VMAs. 

On Sunday, the rapper went fashion-forward on the red carpet, wearing a bright green set by Lado Bokuchava that featured a cropped blazer with a plunging neckline and cutout designs with a matching mini skirt. She paired the look with green block heels by The Attico. 

She wore her hair in an updo and opted for a ‘90s-inspired makeup look, accessorizing with statement jewelry.

Latto at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. Christopher Polk for Variety

Latto was styled by Zerina Akers, who also works with the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, Karol G and Michaela Coel. 

The rapper, who achieved mainstream success this year with her song “Big Energy,” was up for a number of awards Sunday night, including Best New Artist, Best Hip Hop and Song of the Summer. 

She was tapped as one of the many presenters for the night, introducing popular Korean all-girl group Blackpink in their U.S. award show debut

Latto speaks onstage at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. Bryan Bedder for Variety

Later in the night she changed into a black edition suit with floral appliqué by Valentino and an embellished floor-length metallic gown with a high thigh slit.

In the spring, Latto, born Alyssa Michelle Stephens, released an official remix of “Big Energy,” featuring Mariah Carey and DJ Khaled. 

At the 2022 BET Awards in June, Carey made a special appearance, joining Latto on the stage during her performance, singing her famous hit song “Fantasy” toward the end of the rapper’s segment.

