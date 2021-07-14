Balenciaga has chosen to team up with Kith to be the worldwide exclusive launch partner for its new Runner sneaker.

The French luxury brand has issued only 650 pairs of the shoes in three colorways that will be available exclusively at Kith for a limited time. They will retail for $1,090 and will release on Friday at all Kith shops as well as on the company’s website in the U.S. and Europe.

The Runner takes a DIY approach, combining running footwear elements and applying them to just one shoe. The shoes feature a one-of-a-kind, handmade vintage look by using raw cuts, stitches and glue for the mesh and leather upper.

The sole takes its inspiration from the brand’s Track silhouette and features the word “Runner” on the lateral side. Circling the opening is a row of punched holes, and the mesh, nylon, and injection-molded polyurethane are pieced together in such a way that the shoes look worn.

There is a pull tab on the heel and the tongue features the classic Balenciaga logo. Lastly, each model features custom Kith and Balenciaga-branded lettering that speaks to the model’s 650 limited-edition number.

The shoes will be offered in black, white or gray/burgundy and will be available in both men’s and women’s sizes.