MILAN — Italian luxury powerhouses got the broadest attention during Milan Fashion Week when it came to media impact.

According to figures provided by Launchmetrics, the data research and insights company, Gucci ranked first among the list of the top five brands with the greatest media impact value — the impact a brand generates with its marketing activities across social media, print and online — during the city’s fashion week, which closed here on Feb. 24.

Versace, Prada, Fendi and Giorgio Armani filled in the remainder of the positions in the ranking.

Gucci and its set contributed to the overall $142.4 million media impact value across online and social media coverage. The brand’s creative director Alessandro Michele had guests enter the space through the backstage hair and makeup area and view the show through a circular installation re-creating the backstage-like dressing area in place of the runway.

Launchmetrics’ data was monitored from Feb. 18 to 24.

The data research company said the news of the coronavirus outbreak in Italy, which burst at the tail end of fashion week, also contributed to its overall media impact value, generating alone $9.2 million, or 6.5 percent of the total. As reported, the health crisis in the country pushed both Giorgio Armani and Lavinia Biagiotti to hold their shows behind closed doors on Feb. 23.

The Top Influencer account was Chiara Ferragni, the digital entrepreneur behind The Blonde Salad platform and the Chiara Ferragni Collection label, with a media impact value of $3.4 million. The Italian talent also posted the best-performing #Ad or #Sponsored Post in partnership with Sunglass Hut, which had a media impact value of $387,800. The post got 283,000 likes on Instagram.

With 10.5 million followers on Instagram alone, Thai actress and model Davika Hoorne, who attended the Gucci show on Feb. 19, drummed up $4.1 million in media impact value ranking first among celebrities.

Versace scored the top position of Launchmetrics’ top five brands’ owned media list, outpacing Gucci, Prada, Fendi and Boss.