CLOSE TO HOME: The Laura Biagiotti brand is paying homage to the city of Rome for spring 2021.

Instead of hosting its traditional runway show as part of Milan Fashion Week, the fashion company said it is planning an event in the Eternal City on Sept. 13, ahead of Italy’s fashion week kicking off on Sept. 22.

Blending the digital and physical components, the show will take place on the Capitoline Hill, one of the city’s seven hills, home to the City Hall and one of landmark locations the company has helped restore. The Italian house has contributed to renovation works of the sloping road designed by Michelangelo Buonarroti on the Capitoline Hill, as well as the fountains on Piazza Farnese through Laura Biagiotti Parfums’ Roma and Roma Uomo scents.

Dubbed “Roman Renaissance,” the event will pay tribute to the city where the brand’s late namesake designer and her daughter Lavinia Biagiotti Cigna have lived and worked throughout their careers. “The history of our company and our family is intrinsically linked to Rome, cross-referencing ethic and aesthetic, reminiscent of the [history of] great Renaissance families,” said Biagiotti Cigna, president and chief executive officer of the family-owned business.

“I want to thank Rome’s major Virginia Raggi and the institutions that in such a complex scenario have welcomed with enthusiasm our project [to host a show] on such an international stage as the Capitoline Hill, with an event strongly connected with Rome and its values, supported by a sense of responsibility in taking care of people and the territory,” she added.

After parading the Laura Biagiotti fall 2020 collection behind closed doors on the last day of Milan Fashion Week last February as the COVID-19 pandemic was spreading in Italy, the brand is now committed to “restart in one of the most beautiful squares in the world, following all safety guidelines…to prove that fashion is not only about spectacles or events but most of all an engine of our economy,” Biagiotti Cigna concluded.